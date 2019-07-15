5 Best video games based on TV shows

Pratyay

A look at the best of the best

There have been tons of video games based on television shows over the years, some great, some absolute disasters and others that just weren't memorable at all. Let's take a look at some of the best video games best on television shows.

#5. Spongebob Squarepants: The Battle for Bikini Bottom

A remaster is coming in 2020

A lot of games have been released based on Spongebob Squarepants but The Battle For Bikini Bottom is easily the best of the lot. The 3D action platformer follows Spongebob and friends as they try to thwart Plankton's plan to take over Bikini Bottom with the help of robots.

A remastered version of the game was announced in June 2019 by THQ Nordic. It's scheduled for release sometime in 2020.

#4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time

TMNT: Turtles in Time came out in 1991

TMNT Turtles In Time is a beat-em-up classic based on the 1987 cartoon. It came out for the arcade and the NES in 1991. Following its release, it quickly became Konami's best-selling arcade machine at that point. It got a remake for the seventh generation of consoles. However, it was delisted from online stores in 2011 because of expired licenses.

#3. DuckTales

Screenshot from DuckTales: Remastered

Based on the classic cartoon, DuckTales came out for the NES in 1989. The action platformer was a smash hit, going on to sell over 1 million copies. You play as Scrooge McDuck as he goes on a hunt for treasure across 5 different levels.

A remastered version of the classic came out for the PS3, Xbox 360 and the Wii U in 2013. This is the best version of the classic to play today.

