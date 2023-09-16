During a recent Mortal Kombat 1 stream, Felix “xQc” found himself being trounced and ultimately smashed his keyboard into his desk. He would later similarly slam his controller after being repeatedly beaten in NetherRealm Studios’ latest fighting game. While his chat found it hilarious that the streamer couldn’t seem to beat anyone in MK1, Felix didn’t seem to enjoy it much.

Both his chat and YouTube commenters found it to be a comical experience, though, laughing uproariously at xQc’s inability to figure out how to play Mortal Kombat 1. While he may be an incredible FPS streamer, he still needs to practice his MK1 fundamentals.

"Using the final boss and losing."

Quite a few people had cutting remarks for the streamer (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc smashes his keyboard after being beaten in Mortal Kombat 1

It took about an hour of Mortal Kombat 1 for xQc to really feel the burn of online play. The streamer was going into Ranked Matches and was getting frustrated with how other people played online.

The entire time, his chat was mocking him, telling him to learn combos, and taunting the streamer when he complained about an opponent using ranged attacks.

Felix was using Shao Khan (General Shao) and Goro as his backup, while the other player chose Liu Kang and Sektor. The Liu Kang player in question wasn’t doing more than standard normal combos and specials to overcome Felix.

(Clip begins at 3:12:49)

The first round was almost done, and xQc opted for General Shao’s Fatal Blow, but unfortunately, he was out of range:

“Oh s**t, It’s not gonna work, f**k off”

Though the other player was pushed back briefly with Goro’s Kameo Fighter attack, Felix was quickly overcome by Liu Kang’s mixup game, jumping over and striking General Shao. When the first round ended, overcome with rage, he repeatedly smashed his keyboard into the side of his desk.

Ultimately, he didn’t win this set either and smashed his keyboard a few more times after the Liu Kang player came out on top. The streamer also smashed his controller against the desk a few times in frustration after further defeats. While xQc was frustrated, his chat and YouTube comments had a great time.

YouTube comments and streamer chat had a blast watching xQc lose

The streamer's chat was ruthless during the MK1 matches (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Not all the Twitch chat comments were negative, though, and many were simply laughing uproariously. Earlier comments recommended playing the main story before diving into ranked.

There was plenty of “Soyscream Alert” and “Mad cause bad.” Some fans were genuinely entertained despite what they thought was sub-par Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay.

Though General Shao is an important character, some fans weren't impressed (Image via YouTube)

A few commenters came out to highlight the streamer’s distinct lack of Mortal Kombat 1 knowledge. They blamed his loss on only knowing a trio of moves instead of taking the time to practice the game. Another would joke that Felix's keyboard felt all three moves, too.

Some commenters would echo the Twitch chat's opinions (Image via YouTube)

Another would mimic the sentiment from the Twitch chat of “Mad cause bad.”

Unfortunately, the streamer would only play another half hour or so of Mortal Kombat 1 after this. If you’re interested in the game, here’s our list of the 10 best Kameo Fighters to win more matches with.