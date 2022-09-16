Valkyrae announces date for long-awaited 48-hour stream, asks fellow streamers to collaborate

Rachell "Valkyrae," a prominent name in the content industry, has announced a date for a long-awaited 48-hour marathon stream that she previously promised fans. The YouTube Gaming streamer has made 48-hour streams in the past, featuring friends and other members of OfflineTV making appearances.

Rae announced that the two-day stream would begin on Friday, September 23. In her announcement post on Twitter, the "Queen of YouTube" included an invitation meant for fellow streamers to reach out to her if they were interested in collaborating with her during the 48-hour stream. The content creator also made a point to say that she's interested in vlogging as well as playing video games.

Valkyrae to livestream for 48 hours next Friday

RAE @Valkyrae Anybody wanna collab/game?!



I’m finally doing the promised 48 hour stream on September 23rd and also been really enjoying vlogging! I’m open to any ideas :) Anybody wanna collab/game?!I’m finally doing the promised 48 hour stream on September 23rd and also been really enjoying vlogging! I’m open to any ideas :)

As one might expect, 48 hours is a long time to be livestreaming. Filling all of that time while still providing solid entertainment can be difficult. When providing these marathon streams, most streamers don't do it alone.

When Valkyrae originally promised fans a 48-hour stream, she said it would heavily involve roommate and fellow streamer Miyoung. In August, the YouTuber answered some questions about the proposed stream, saying it was still going to happen and that Miyoung, Fuslie, and Yvonnie would all be involved. Rae also said there was an off chance that Sykkuno could be convinced to participate, although she made an effort to curb fans' expectations.

Now that the popular content creator has given fans an official date, many are wondering what she plans to do during the two-day stream. It turns out that may not be entirely decided yet, as Rae has asked people if they want to collaborate with her.

While Valkyrae said she was interested in finding people to play video games with, the content creator also pointed out that she was interested in vlogging as well as other ideas that her fellow streamers may pitch.

Content creators reach out to Valkyrae

A few content creators tweeted at Rae to pitch their ideas for activities they could participate in during her 48-hour stream. One of the most unique suggestions came from StreamBeats creator Harris Heller, who offered to collaborate on a song.

Harris Heller @HarrisHeller @Valkyrae I’m pretty sure the world is ready for a Rae single to drop.. @Valkyrae I’m pretty sure the world is ready for a Rae single to drop..

Blaustoise seemed to like the idea of vlogging, proposing that the two of them team up for an IRL portion of the stream.

Other streamers came up with multiplayer games they could play together, including QTCinderella and Pokimane.

It seems Valkyrae will have plenty of options for her upcoming 48-hour stream on September 23.

