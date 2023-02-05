Valkyrae announces new streaming schedule, reveals collaboration with popular streamers like QTCinderella, CouRageJD, Myth, and more

On February 5, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" took to Twitter to announce her brand new streaming schedule for the upcoming week.

She revealed that she will be collaborating with some of the most well-known streamers, including Blaire "QTCinderella," Hasan "HasanAbi," Jack "CouRageJD," Ali "Myth," and others to play games like Rusty Lake, Fortnite, and Valorant.

Valkyrae's tweet read:

"Stream schedule! 2/4-2/9 PST. Sat - Rusty Lake (spooky puzzle adventure games) then Past Within w/ Hasan. Sun- Baking stream w/ QT [QTCinderella] 4pm. Mon- Fortnite w/ Courage, Brooke, Myth 5pm (new YT [YouTube] vid). Tues- Valo coachin w/ Timmy. Wed- filming/will be on QT’s channel. Thurs- Ranked Valo [Valorant] all-day."

RAE @Valkyrae Stream schedule! 2/4-2/9 PST



Sat- Rusty Lake (spooky puzzle adventure games) then Past Within w/ Hasan

Sun- Baking stream w/ QT 4pm

Mon- Fortnite w/ Courage, Brooke, Myth 5pm (new YT vid)

Tues- Valo coachin w/ Timmy

Wed- filming/will be on QT’s channel

Thurs- Ranked Valo all day Stream schedule! 2/4-2/9 PSTSat- Rusty Lake (spooky puzzle adventure games) then Past Within w/ HasanSun- Baking stream w/ QT 4pmMon- Fortnite w/ Courage, Brooke, Myth 5pm (new YT vid)Tues- Valo coachin w/ TimmyWed- filming/will be on QT’s channelThurs- Ranked Valo all day

Valkyrae gives details about the new streaming schedule for the upcoming week on livestream

During a YouTube Gaming broadcast on February 5, the co-owner of 100 Thieves revealed details about the upcoming special livestreams. She even explained why she didn't begin playing Ace Attorney and Dead Space right away:

"Okay, see, what had happened was, when I was planning this week's schedule, I was thinking, 'Well, I could today do Ace Attorney or start Dead Space and never beat that, too!' And then I realized, 'I think I'd rather play Rusty Lake.' So that's what I'm doing!"

Timestamp: 00:04:40

Valkyrae then mentioned teaming up with Twitch streamer QTCinderella for a cooking and baking livestream. She provided more information about where fans could tune in to watch the broadcast:

"Oh, tomorrow we're doing a baking stream with QTCinderella. We're doing it on my channel tomorrow and then we're going to do it on her channel on Thursday. Yeah, baking!"

She also mentioned looking for people in town to collaborate with because many content creators had gone on a trip:

"I was like, 'Man! Who's in town?' Because there are so many people that are gone right now. They all went on a trip."

Fans react to the streamer's upcoming content

Valkyrae's Twitter update went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 130 fan reactions. Several popular internet personalities commented on the YouTuber's tweet, including Twitch content creator Brooke "BrookeAB:"

brooke @brookeab @Valkyrae WE LIKE FORTNITE WE LIKE FORTNITE @Valkyrae WE LIKE FORTNITE WE LIKE FORTNITE

Numerous community members were looking forward to watching the 31-year-old streamer's upcoming Fortnite livestream:

Keith @Wolverine2sweet @Valkyrae The return to fortnite?! And with Uncle Jack and Myth?! Looking forward to that!! @Valkyrae The return to fortnite?! And with Uncle Jack and Myth?! Looking forward to that!!

Some of the more relevant fan reactions from Twitter were along these lines:

Valkyrae is one of the most popular figures in the streaming industry who has been exclusively broadcasting on the Google-owned platform since 2020. She is best known for playing a wide range of video games, including Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay, Valorant, Fortnite, and Among Us.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes