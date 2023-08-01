"Valkyrae has a boyfriend?" - Twitter influencer Corn's recent post about the YouTuber leaves netizens in a frenzy

Corn, an up-and-coming content creator known for his Twitter account (@upblissed) and his penchant for trolling, has recently caused a stir by sharing a bombshell of a post hinting that Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, might be in a relationship. For those familiar with her, Rachell remains private, primarily about her private life. Corn, nonetheless, had this to say:

"VALKYRAE HAS A BOYFRIEND??"

It remains unclear where he obtained the information, although he might be trolling or merely reacting to a rumor. As of today (August 1), there is no confirmation from Valkyrae regarding any relationship.

Is Valkyrae dating anyone? Corn sparks rumor mill

Currently, Valkyrae's private life remains mostly undisclosed, except for the occasional instances when she speaks about it. As far as information available, she currently doesn't have a known boyfriend.

There have been rumors circulating about possible romantic involvement with fellow creator Hasan "HasanAbi." But it should be noted that they are good friends.

Despite Corn's involvement in reviving the rumors about Valkyrae having a possible boyfriend, it's important to reiterate that there is still no conclusive evidence to support these speculations.

It appears that he has a history of tweeting about Valkyrae, and it seems that some of these tweets have involved flirtatious attempts to reach out to the streamer. However, these attempts have been unsuccessful:

What did the fans say?

The recent post by the Twitter user has ignited a string of troll-worthy comments within the online community. Following are some of the noteworthy replies to his tweet:

zues ⚡️🏄‍♂️ @heyzuestv @upblissed Just cause there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you still can’t shoot your shot

veazy @veazydoezit @upblissed yo corn i feel u bro but its gonna be alright dont do nun crazy

Last year, in 2022, Valkyrae shared insights into her dating life during a podcast. She disclosed that she had tried dating apps at some point but eventually deleted them out of fear of being recognized by fans or followers. She said:

"I uninstalled it, but I have tried dating apps. I get too paranoid that I’m gonna get recognized and that’s gonna be the reason why they’re trying to talk to me. I’ve gotten into the habit of installing it, uninstalling it. Installing it, and then uninstalling it."

For those curious, Valkyrae was previously in a relationship with Michael "Sonii" Sherman, a content creator. The pair had been together for four years before ending their relationship in 2020.