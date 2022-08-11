“I have tried dating apps” - Valkyrae opens up about her dating life during a recent podcast

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" opened up about her dating life during 100 Thieves' podcast Boomer vs Zoomer! earlier yesterday, much to the delight of her viewers.

Valkyrae is currently one of the most popular female creators in the streaming landscape, boasting over 3.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel alone.

With such an impressive fan base, many of her fans are extremely interested in her private life, especially her love relationships. That's precisely why Rachell often gets linked to fellow streamers and creators she collaborates with.

From Sykkuno to Dream to even Corpse Husband, the YouTube star has been paired with almost every male creator she has ever collaborated with. But according to the content creator herself, she is single and in that phase where she just loves meeting new people and interacting with them.

Valkyrae explans why she doesn't uses any dating website and apps anymore

(Timestamp - 57:30)

During her recent appearance on the podcast, YouTube powerhouse Valkyrae can be seen opening up regarding her love relationships and why she doesn't use dating websites and apps.

The streamer said that she got rid of all of the dating apps over fears that someone would recognize her and would only want to be in a relationship with her just because she is extremely famous and not because they like her for who really is.

Further diving deep into the matter, Valkyrae explained how she met a great guy on the dating app but had to cut it all due to her rigid streaming schedule and busy lifestyle. She noted:

"I uninstalled it, but I have tried dating apps. I get too paranoid that I’m gonna get recognized and that’s gonna be the reason why they’re trying to talk to me. I’ve gotten into the habit of installing it, uninstalling it. Installing it, and then uninstalling it. I’ve actually gone on a date through a dating app. He was wonderful, he was great, but then I got too busy and I cut things off.”

Furthermore, she stated that she has also tried some verified dating apps, which are only used by celebrities or famous people. Sadly, they didn't help her fear of getting recognized. Continuing the trail of thought, she further added:

"I’ve tried one of those apps before, and it’s still, you never know. Even if they’re verified, what if they’re like, ‘Oh my god, is that Valkyrae?"

In conclusion, Rachell revealed that she would like to meet someone natural, someone who doesn't want anything to do with her popularity and doesn't recognize her "out in the street."

But for now, she is single and enjoys being one of the biggest female creators on the internet.

Social media reacts to the podcast's first episode with Valkyrae

As expected, the podcast was a huge hit among viewers, with several viewers providing their take on how enjoyable and interesting the very first episode was. Sharing a wide spectrum of positive reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via 100 Thieves Cast/YouTube)

As one can already imagine, the podcast was a great hit, boasting over 128k views on YouTube within 24 hours of making it public.

The American personality is quite active on her other social media handles, including Instagram and Twitter, and has crossed over 3.8 and 2.9 million respectively on both platforms.

