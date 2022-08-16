"I'm going to Alt F4!" - Valkyrae loses it after Sykkuno doesn't realize that he is the spike carrier

Rachell "Valkyrae" is often in a verbal spat with Thomas "Sykkuno." The duo has a prolific track record for creating comical arguments on stream. In their latest stream, Valkyrae was visibly upset that Sykkuno was unaware of being the "Spike" carrier in Valorant.

The spike trap or bomb is a device used by the Attackers in the game. Users are expected to plant the bomb in a specific location on the map to kill the Defenders. However, Sykkuno appeared oblivious to the fact that he was carrying it.

After they lost the match, Valkyrae was not in a friendly mood. She flipped off and screamed:

"I'm going to Alt F4!"

Valkyrae threatened to quit the game if she was not handed the spike

Rachell joined the Valorant gaming session with fellow streamers Sykkuno, Fuslie, Kkatamina, and Blaustoise. In the first round of their third match, the 30-year-old streamer appeared to have lost her cool after pleading with her teammates to plant the Spike trap. However, the carrier, Sykkuno, was utterly oblivious of it. She yelled:

"Drop, you have Spike Syk."

Upon realizing he was carrying it, Thomas responded:

"Wait I have Spike?...since when? I never hold the Spike!"

The group soon got wiped out, resulting in the Defender's victory. Valkyrae continued with her screech:

"Where is that spike?!"

A perceptive Sykkuno picked up the Spike trap in front of her again at the start of the following round. This time, however, certainly not without being oblivion. The 100 Thieves co-owner flipped off once again after seeing him trolling.

She comically threatened the lobby that she would press "Alt + F4" if her demands were not met. For his safety, Thomas did give the device back to her.

Fans react to the hilarious exchange between the group

Fans are always treated to a few comical moments whenever the group plays together. Seeing Valkyrae get utterly frustrated and Sykkuno being unmindful, the reaction was equally comical. Here are some of the comments that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fortunately for the group, despite the confusion in the opening round in Valorant, they managed to win the match with a score of 13-6.

Both the streamers are full-time YouTubers after Rachell left Twitch in 2020, while Sykkuno a few months ago.

