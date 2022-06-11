"The viewership is crazy"- Valkyrae shares her experience of meeting an Among Us fan in New York

Rachell "Valkyrae" shared a story on stream about a fan she met during her recent trip to New York City. During her trip with Disguised Toast, the two streamers ran into a fan while walking through Central Park.

The fan admitted that they don't watch them regularly, saying they were only a fan of their Sussy Sundays Among Us streams. Rae was a little disappointed that they only watched Among Us content but noted that viewership does spike for her on Sussy Sundays.

"It's true. The viewership is crazy. I have like 30,000 viewers on Sundays."

Valkyrae meets a fan during trip to New York who only indulges in Among Us content

On stream, Rae told a story about a fan she met in person recently. This week, she was on a work trip to New York City with Disguised Toast.

She and Toast were in Manhattan's Central Park when a man, who was jogging, recognized them. He stopped and said hello to the streamers. Chatting with them for a bit, the fan told them that he only watches their Among Us content.

"He literally told us 'I literally only watch your Sussy Sundays.'"

It turns out he is more of a fan of Among Us as a game than he is of the streamers. He did explain that he had respect for them and appreciated that they played Among Us so regularly. The fan said that the recent Sussy Sundays streams have saved Among Us from fading into obscurity after its initial boom in popularity in 2020.

"I love Among Us. You guys saved Among Us."

In her retelling of the story, Valkyrae seemed a little disappointed that the guy was only a fan of her Among Us content and not her other streams. While she is surely appreciative of all her viewers, she would also want more viewership numbers on her regular streams as well.

"You only watch for Among Us? Only Sussy Sundays, huh?"

Rae also stated that she had noticed a spike in the number of viewers she gets on Sussy Sundays, saying she reaches over 30,000 viewers during her Among Us streams. This makes sense, considering it's a special stream and also a crossover between numerous streamers.

Though the success of Sussy Sundays is good for the streamer, she said the viewership on her streams during the week pales in comparison.

"The rest of the week, they're like, 'We don't give a f***.'"

While Valkyrae hoped the fan would watch more of her content, his comments do speak volumes about the appeal of Sussy Sundays that so many viewers tune in just to see it.

Fans react to Valkyrae meeting an Among Us fan

Many fans chimed in to explain their reasons for why Sussy Sundays is so popular. Some said it's because Among Us is a good game, while others said it's the lobby full of streamers talking to each other that makes it enjoyable.

Fans gave their reasons for why they like Sussy Sundays, many saying they enjoy the interactions between the streamers (Image via YouTube)

There is no doubt that Among Us has a unique appeal to it, as it has managed to stay popular since its initial peak during the pandemic.

