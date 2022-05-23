Sykkuno deletes DMs about Sussy Sundays after Valkyrae threatens to leak them

On stream, Thomas "Sykkuno" deleted his direct messages relating to Sussy Sundays being canceled yesterday.

This came after a joke he made after Valkyrae said she didn't like games that take place in space. He said that must be why their Among Us stream was canceled, to which Rae responded by saying she would leak the DMs.

"He just live-action deleted the DM!"

Sykkuno deletes DMs about cancelling Sussy Sundays

The YouTuber and his fellow streamers have a special stream each Sunday where they play Among Us, called Sussy Sundays. But they didn't play Among Us this weekend due to not enough people showing up, and instead opted to play a different space-themed survival game.

The group consisted of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Miyoung and Disguised Toast. Rae said that she isn't a fan of games that take place in outer space.

"Is this a space game? I really don't like space games."

Toast asked her again if she hates games that take place in space, likely alluding to that day's canceled Among Us stream. Sykkuno picked up on what Toast was doing and joked that it was Valkyrae's fault that they weren't playing Among Us.

"No wonder Sussy Sundays was canceled."

Valkyrae defended herself, saying that she invited plenty of people and couldn't help that they didn't show up. She said she would leak their direct messages, not standing for the blame being shifted onto her.

"Don't make me leak the DMs."

She went to check her direct messages and noticed that he was deleting them as they were speaking. He played it off as if he didn't do it. Miyoung didn't believe Valkyrae's side of the story.

"Sure. Rae, you don't have to lie."

It seems he deleted a previous DM where he said he wouldn't be able to make it for Sussy Sundays, then replaced it with one that said he'd be there on time. He used his presence in the Discord call at the time as evidence supporting his claim.

"I'm right here, right now."

Valkyrae let out a sigh as the group moved on to play their game.

Fans react to Sykkuno deleting his DMs

Fans discussed Valkyrae's take on games based in outer space, saying she must hate games like Alien Isolation. They also noted how she didn't pick up on Disguised Toast's Among Us joke.

Fans discussed what other games Valkyrae must hate. (Image via YouTube)

Fans also joked that she shouldn't have announced that she would leak Sykkuno's DMs before doing it because it gave him an opportunity to delete them.

