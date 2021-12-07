Valkyrae reveals how leaked chats with Ludwig was the reason behind the collapse of RFLCT 

In a rather interesting turn of events, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter revealed that her leaked DM's with Ludwig was the actual reason behind the collapse of her RFLCT skin-care products.

It all started on October 19 when Valkyrae announced her new skin-care line, RFCLT. However, things soon took a turn for the worse, with streamers and viewers doubling down on the American streamer for failing to back up her product line with proven scientific research.

Valkyrae went live to reveal that she longer wanted to be associated with the brand. Furthermore, she expressed the same sentiment in a conversation with Ludwig, which leaked soon after. Incidentally, the brand was terminated, and they pulled products from 400 stores.

During one of her recent streams with Ludwig, Valkyrae revealed the reason behind the collapse of her brand.

Valkyrae stated how she was thankful to be disassociated with RFLCT following a vehement backlash

While on a call with the 100 Thieves co-owner, Ludwig enquired about an update on the entire episode. Here's how Valkyrae responded:

“What part? They can still sue me at any time so I have to be careful. I will say that because of that leak, that’s why they pulled out of 400 stores. They were going to proceed regardless, but because of that leak, everything was removed. I think it was a blessing in disguise, honestly.”

Ludwig seemed taken aback by her statement. However, he stated how ecstatic he was for the situation churning out in her favor, although by accident.

Days before RFLCT shut down, a series of Discord chats between Valkyrae and Ludwig were leaked. They threw light on the former's perception of the brand and her desire to be disassociated with the brand.

Soon after the RFLCT was shut down, Valkyrae went live to reveal how she struggled with mental trauma following the backlash she had received for her product line.

However, it's safe to say that the who's who of YouTube is gradually getting back to normal. She recently revealed intricate details about her YouTube contract, which expires on January 15. Sadly, Valkyrae is obligated to stream for over 195 hours before the stipulated period.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO

Although it's pretty common for streamers to stream for such long hours, she has been struggling with content off late.

