"I love meeting you all" - Valkyrae shares a heartwarming message with fans who want to meet her in real life

On Twitter, Rachell "Valkyrae" shared a story about a fan she met while out late last night. She said the fan came up to her and apologized for bothering her before introducing themselves.

She let her fans know that she is always eager to meet fans and that there is no need for them to apologize for approaching her to say hello.

rae☀️ @itsraechill PLEASE ALWAYS SAY HI IF YOU SEE ME! “Sorry for bothering you” YOU ARE NOT BOTHERING MEEEEEEEEEE I LOVE MEETING YOU ALL SO MUCH EVEN AT 5AM LOL🥺PLEASE ALWAYS SAY HI IF YOU SEE ME! “Sorry for bothering you” YOU ARE NOT BOTHERING MEEEEEEEEEE I LOVE MEETING YOU ALL SO MUCH EVEN AT 5AM LOL🥺❤️ PLEASE ALWAYS SAY HI IF YOU SEE ME!

Valkyrae has a special message for fans who want to meet her

On Twitter, Rae tweeted about an experience she had just had when meeting a fan. She said that while she was out at 5 am in the morning, a fan approached her and apologized for bothering her.

She said that she was glad to meet the fan and told her followers not to apologize for bothering her, saying that fans do not bother her.

"I love meeting you all so much, even at 5 a.m."

She urged fans not to feel nervous or like they're bothering her if they see her in person and want to greet her. She said that if fans want to talk to her, they should.

"Please always say hi if you see me!"

While she didn't give any further details about where she was so late at night (or early in the morning) when she met the fan in question, it is good to see that Valkyrae likes meeting her fans, even at questionable times.

It's not uncommon for fans to meet their favorite streamers or traditional celebrities and have a poor experience. There are countless stories of fans meeting their favorite celebrities only to be turned away or worse. While this isn't necessarily the fault of celebrities, who often have people approaching them all day for various reasons, it does make it refreshing to see one who is easily approachable.

While the phrase "don't meet your heroes" may sound like solid general advice, fans of Valkyrae should be relieved to know the streamer appreciates them and is always ready for an impromptu meet and greet.

Fans react to Valkyrae's message for them

Many fans responded to Rae's tweet to tell her how kind she is, thanking her for being so appreciative towards her fans.

COY @coyelizabeth5 @itsraechill rae now i might do this and forget you said this lol, you’re to sweet rae @itsraechill rae now i might do this and forget you said this lol, you’re to sweet rae

cas @raempostor @itsraechill you are the sweetest angel ever, u deserve the world and beyond <3 @itsraechill you are the sweetest angel ever, u deserve the world and beyond <3

Kliment @itsIKliment @itsraechill You are the sweetest and cutest person in the world @itsraechill You are the sweetest and cutest person in the world https://t.co/8FV56k0NDL

Others told the streamer how much they want to meet her in person now, with some jokingly apologizing for bothering her.

kate @grandiosekid @itsraechill Sorry for bothering you but can u fly to Philippines so i can hug you??? @itsraechill Sorry for bothering you but can u fly to Philippines so i can hug you??? 👉👈

It seems fans are delighted to know that Rae is the same kind of person that they see on stream in real life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh