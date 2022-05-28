"I'm really insecure about it"- Valkyrae opens up to her fans about the skin problems she faces regularly

Earlier today, during her most recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star and the 'Queen of YouTube' Rachel 'Valkyrae' opened up about the acne and skin issues she has been facing for a while now. As per the streamer herself, her skin under the makeup is in a pretty bad situation right now and this really makes her insecure about her looks.

Female streamers and content creators often have to face immense criticism and trolling about their physical appearance. Notably, in such a male-dominated industry, Valkyrae showing her bare skin without any filters or makeup on her livestream is an extremely brave move.

Going deep into her insecurities regarding her acne-prone skin, Valkyrae notes:

"I'm really insecure about it."

Valkyrae talks about her acne and skin issues during livestream

In her May 27, 2022 broadcast, Rae openly talked about her acne issues with her viewers. Pulling out a picture of her bare skin full of acne and texture, the YouTube streamer revealed how insecure she has been because of her breakouts.

As per the streamer herself, her skin is extremely sensitive, and with streams and shoots every single day, her skin has suffered a lot due to the constant application of makeup on her face.

Talking more about her insecurities and skin issues, Rae notes:

"I'm sick, I'm sick of doing my hair. Also I wanted to show you guys my skin. I know it looks like I'm flawless but let me show you what I've been dealing with and I'm honestly really insecure about it. My skin under my make up is so bad. Let me show you. "

Pulling out a picture of her bare skin without makeup, Rae continued:

"Look at my skin. And then I keep putting makeup on to stream and to do shoots and stuff and then it, and then I, and then it's an endless cycle putting makeup on acne suc**. It doesn't hurt, it's just like acne that just doesn't, you can't pop so yeah just dealing with it."

Fans react to Valkyrae's honest reveal about her skin issues during the livestream

As expected, Valkyrae's recent livestream wherein she majorly talked about the skin insecurities she has been dealing with has elicited quite a lot of responses from viewers. Many of her fans showed up in support to normalise acne as per beauty standards.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Fans react to Rae's honest reveal about her skin issues during the livestream (Image via- Offline Funny)

Fans react to Rae's honest reveal about her skin issues during the livestream (Image via- Offline Funny/YouTube)

The reality is that acne and skin textures are super common, but they can induce a greater level of anxiety and other insecurities within an individual due to the social stigma attached to it.

Even the most glamorous photoshoots and celebrities we have all seen on the red carpet or in movies get breakouts and skin textures. Behind the spotlight, filters, cameras and makeup, the real skin is different and that's extremely perfect.

Whether it's supermodels Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, or now Rae, some of the most prominent faces on the internet out there aren't shy at all about sharing their no-filter, no makeup bare skin look with their fans.

