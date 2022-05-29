Valkyrae shares snippets from her sister's proposal, leaves fans feeling fuzzy

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" shared heartwarming snippets from her sister's big day and fans are loving every bit of it. Taking to her official social media handle, the YouTuber shared some adorable pictures with her sister just after her proposal, making the big day even more special for her.

Back in 2021, Rae introduced her sister to the world in a Fortnite game. The duo teamed up for the very first time, as Rae claimed KC was never a fan of video games and streaming in general. Despite being totally opposite from each other, the duo have always had a very special relationship with each other.

That's precisely what fans got to witness earlier yesterday when Rae surprised her sister right after the latter's proposal. Read on to find out how Valkyrae surprised her entire family and fans' reactions to it.

Valkyrae surprises her sister KC right after the latter's engagement

On May 28, 2022 Valkyrae posted a delightful update on her personal life as her sister got engaged. Suprisng her entire family, Rae decided to visit back home right after her sister's proposal.

rae☀️ @itsraechill After the proposal, My sister’s fiancé had all their friends and family surprise her at the bar they first met at, with the same band that he asked her to dance to when they first interacted years ago.. So romantic I love them so much After the proposal, My sister’s fiancé had all their friends and family surprise her at the bar they first met at, with the same band that he asked her to dance to when they first interacted years ago.. So romantic I love them so much 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

The YouTube star also tweeted an adorable picture from her official handle. The picture was of her, KC, and their mother during the engagement ceremony.

RAE @Valkyrae Little sister just got engaged! Surprised her right after Little sister just got engaged! Surprised her right after ☺️❤️🎉 https://t.co/fMy3TmGffU

Needless to say, Rae was full of joy and excitement to meet her sister after a very long time, as is evident from the photo too.

It goes without saying, but the picture shared by Rae is adorable and is undoubtedly one of the best things on the internet right now.

Fans congratulate Valkyrae's sister on her engagement

As expected, the heartwarming surprise elicited a plethora of positive responses from viewers around the world. Rae certainly has one of the most loyal fan bases out of any other female content creator/streamer.

Following her surprise, fans jumped on Twitter to send out their best wishes and congratulations. Many strongly believed that Rae had planned out the entire surprise perfectly.

Zachary Daniels @Twil1ghtGaming @Valkyrae Congrats for your sister but maybe I'm hating but doesn't a status like this after you said she got engaged that you surprised her seems like you're turning the attention to yourself? Genuine question not trolling. @Valkyrae Congrats for your sister but maybe I'm hating but doesn't a status like this after you said she got engaged that you surprised her seems like you're turning the attention to yourself? Genuine question not trolling.

Life has been treating the streamer pretty well on the personal as well as professional front. From surprising her sister on her big day to being nominated in the list of Gold House’s Top 100 impactful American Asians and Pacific Islanders (APIs), Rae has done it all with utmost perfection.

At the time of writing, the picture has already crossed over 82.5k likes on Twitter.

