Ever since Valorant's global launch in June, the Indian FPS community has been voicing its disappointment at the absence of regional servers, which have resulted in high in-game pings.

There has already been a lot of issues regarding Valorant's ping, with one user even recounting his experiences from patch 1.07:

"If any Riot employees are reading, I don't think that this issue is related to a certain patch, I have had this issue from about patch 1.07, which was a month ago. Before, I used to get a maximum of 30 ping. Now, I get sudden spikes of up to 150 ping."

"These spikes either occur randomly throughout the whole game or never in that game. Also, I just want to say that I have played a lot of games, and Riot devs are by far the best when it comes to communicating and transparency. I play on xfinity."

Dedicated servers for Middle East go live tomorrow, October 13! pic.twitter.com/9wT9i8i7Rl — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 12, 2020

Indian servers for Valorant might go live at the same time as Bahrain server

However, after yesterday's announcement from Riot Games regarding the addition of MENA region servers on 14th October, one of Riot's employees, u/ZealousApathy, responded to a player's query on r/VALORANT.

Image Credits: r/Valorant

This comment from Riot's official employee gives hope to players from the Indian and Southeast Asian regions. With the MENA servers coming tomorrow, i.e., 14th October, the Indian server can be expected to be added with this update.

After experiencing high pings and unstable latency on this server, players should finally be able to play with decent ping and have a far better in-game experience.

Advertisement

This report was also mentioned by u/alfas_mp on r/VALORANT, for all Indian players.

Indian servers could come up at the same time as the Bahrain server

For all Indian FPS loyalists, if the server does arrive, this will be the best time to start grinding towards Radiant. The new server will bring better ping, which should ensure better matchmaking for players of this region.

With this said, we have to wait for Riot to roll out the Act 3 update for Valorant, as well as the new servers scheduled to be arriving with it.

Also read: Valorant devs respond to India server launch date query, say servers will go fully live in two weeks