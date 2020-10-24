Valorant to host Pakistan Jazba Invitational

The Valorant competitive scene just keeps getting bigger, with the officials recently teasing an announcement for players from Pakistan. That announcement eventually became the Jazba Cup.
Hosted by NODWIN Gaming, the Jazba Cup would be this country's first official Valorant tournament.
But to kick things off, Valorant has now announced the Jazba Invitational. It will be the first-ever invitational showdown in Pakistan for the Riot Games FPS.
Set to run on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube channel, the event takes place on 25th October. There are four captains announced, with each of their teams coming for victory.
Valorant Jazba Invitational details
Announced teams
The first team announced was TEAM JUNEJO, consisting of Aamir Bhagat, M Saim Asif, Irfan (Junejo), Rafay Faheem, and Abdul Rafay.
The second team announced for Valorant's Jazba Invitational is Team Predator. Predator, the captain, will be joined by Gothchild, Jester, MSK, and Buttsahab.
The third invited team is captained by Mytchia. Team Mythica's other members are Cpt Hook, Gunner, Shooter, and Storax.
Lastly, NODWIN Gaming revealed the fourth Valorant team to be captained by Ahmad Gaming. The remainder of Team Ahmad Gaming are Deadlyx, Sanki King, Arsal, and Wolfsee2K.
Matches
The Jazba Invitational will see these four teams face off in some sure-to-be intense games of Valorant. The first contest will see Team Predator go up against Team Mythica.
After that, TEAM JUNEJO will do battle with Team Ahmad Gaming. The two victorious teams will then go head to head in the finals match-up to determine the Valorant Jazba Invitational winner.
Casters
The broadcast talent for this Valorant showdown has also been announced. The action will be called in Urdu by what the event is calling its storytellers. Casting this Valorant showdown will be Aladdin.MFS and Ali.Virk.
The Valorant Jazba Invitational kicks off at 12 PM PKT (12:30 PM IST), with the finals scheduled for around 2 PM PKT (2:30 PM IST).Published 24 Oct 2020, 21:49 IST