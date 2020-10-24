Valorant to host Pakistan Jazba Invitational

The Valorant competitive scene just keeps getting bigger, with the officials recently teasing an announcement for players from Pakistan. That announcement eventually became the Jazba Cup.

Hosted by NODWIN Gaming, the Jazba Cup would be this country's first official Valorant tournament.

Attention Pakistan!

Four captains with their hand picked line-ups, consisting of some of the most well known veteran pro-players in Pakistan, have an action packed Valorant gameplay and super exciting news for you guys!

Don't forget to tune in tomorrow at https://t.co/taLGPimko0 pic.twitter.com/S6W5B1X0A9 — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 24, 2020

But to kick things off, Valorant has now announced the Jazba Invitational. It will be the first-ever invitational showdown in Pakistan for the Riot Games FPS.

Set to run on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube channel, the event takes place on 25th October. There are four captains announced, with each of their teams coming for victory.

Valorant Jazba Invitational details

Announced teams

The first team announced was TEAM JUNEJO, consisting of Aamir Bhagat, M Saim Asif, Irfan (Junejo), Rafay Faheem, and Abdul Rafay.

The second team announced for Valorant's Jazba Invitational is Team Predator. Predator, the captain, will be joined by Gothchild, Jester, MSK, and Buttsahab.

The third invited team is captained by Mytchia. Team Mythica's other members are Cpt Hook, Gunner, Shooter, and Storax.

Looking to take the Winners Crown of the 1st ever Valorant Jazba Invitational in Pakistan is our 3rd Invitee Team Mythica! 🏆🏆

Watch them LIVE 12 PM onwards 25th October 2020 ⚡️⚡️#PlayValorant #ValorantJazba #JagaoJazba #EsportsPK #ValorantPK #JazbaInvitational #Hype pic.twitter.com/8apwLG26Kw — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) October 23, 2020

Lastly, NODWIN Gaming revealed the fourth Valorant team to be captained by Ahmad Gaming. The remainder of Team Ahmad Gaming are Deadlyx, Sanki King, Arsal, and Wolfsee2K.

With their sights set on the Number 1 spot, Team Ahmad Gaming are your 4th & final contenders for Valorant Jazba Invitational! 💪💪



Watch them in action LIVE 12 PM onwards 25th October 2020 ⚡️⚡️#PlayValorant #ValorantJazba #JagaoJazba #ValorantInvitational #EsportsPK pic.twitter.com/Efs2IF1h3j — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) October 23, 2020

Matches

The Stage is set for #ValorantJazba reveal in Pakistan! 🤩🤩

Watch the Invited streamers battle in the #JazbaInvitational! Followed by BIG news about the #JazbaCup!



Tune in to the action LIVE 12 PM onwards tomorrow!

🔗 https://t.co/txTCWB5fzW



#ValorantJazba #JagaoJazba pic.twitter.com/lLTnfx1Ymj — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) October 24, 2020

The Jazba Invitational will see these four teams face off in some sure-to-be intense games of Valorant. The first contest will see Team Predator go up against Team Mythica.

After that, TEAM JUNEJO will do battle with Team Ahmad Gaming. The two victorious teams will then go head to head in the finals match-up to determine the Valorant Jazba Invitational winner.

Casters

The Jazba Invitational, Pakistan's Latest Valorant Showdown is going LIVE tomorrow! 🔥🔥

Bringing you all the action LIVE in URDU would be our storytellers Aladdin & Ali Virk! Don't Forget to tune in at 12 PM tomorrow!



🔗 https://t.co/6fPpwOcYdp #PlayValorant #ValorantJazba pic.twitter.com/zZiyHe68au — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) October 24, 2020

The broadcast talent for this Valorant showdown has also been announced. The action will be called in Urdu by what the event is calling its storytellers. Casting this Valorant showdown will be Aladdin.MFS and Ali.Virk.

The Valorant Jazba Invitational kicks off at 12 PM PKT (12:30 PM IST), with the finals scheduled for around 2 PM PKT (2:30 PM IST).