Valve is set to offer free Steam Decks every minute during The Game Awards 2022

After the recent announcement by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2022 has become an incredible opportunity for those interested in getting a Steam Deck. Keighley will once again host this year's show, and Steam has been added as one of the broadcasting partners.

The digital store is one of the platforms that viewers can use to watch the program. However, it's more than just the additional viewing option that has the community excited.

Valve will give away a Steam Deck to lucky viewers for every minute of the broadcast. Given the expected length of The Game Awards 2022, this could quickly add up to over 150 Steam Decks being given out for free. Valve has been pushing hard to promote its console amidst rising demand, and the latest offer will gain Steam plenty of viewers on December 8.

However, certain conditions have to be met to win the device. In a video, Keighley listed the eligibility criteria to qualify for the rewards. A viewer must be a citizen of the United States, United Kingdom, or Canada. Anybody outside these three regions will not be selected for the rewards. It's not yet known precisely why Valve has set this regional restriction, but it likely has to do with the global supply for the device.

Dormant Steam accounts won't be taken into account even if they join to watch the stream, and only accounts that have made a transaction on Steam between November 1 - 14 will be considered for the offer. Both conditions have to be met to get a Steam Deck.

There are different variants of Valve's handheld, and viewers will have a chance to win the 512 GB SSD variant. Apart from sporting the latest hardware, it comes with an anti-glare screen, making it the perfect option to use on the move.

The Game Awards 2022 will have plenty of content for all viewers, along with chances to win a Steam Deck

There will be many more incentives for those joining Steam to watch The Game Awards 2022. While a limited few can get the benefit of a free Steam Deck, there are a couple of other offers that all users will be able to take advantage of.

Playable demos of some great titles will be made available to all users, and some exciting names are set to be released in the first half of 2023. There will also be special discounts on games that have been nominated for The Game Awards 2022. This will take place right before the Winter Sale and will be an additional incentive for buyers to get some of the best releases of 2022 at bargain prices.

