"Variety viewers are the scum of the Earth" - Tyler1 opens up about why he doesn't play a variety of games on his livestream

Tyler “Tyler1” is one of the best-known League of Legends streamers around. However, he plays some other games from time to time to entertain his viewers. The popular Twitch content creator launched into a rant about fans of “variety gaming” in his most recent stream. In typical Tyler fashion, he didn’t hold back on why he disliked variety viewers as compared to his loyal League of Legends fanbase.

It’s not a surprise to hear Tyler1 rant angrily, but he sounded more frustrated than usual in the recent Twitch clip that was posted on the LiveStreamFails subreddit:

“Variety viewers are the scum of the Earth.”

Tyler1 doesn’t hold back on his thoughts concerning variety viewers

(Clip begins at 14:53:27)

Tyler1’s rant about variety gaming was triggered thanks to a donation from viewer Stromboli Olie. The latter talked about enjoying the Outlast Trials streams and said “chatters just hating because it’s not league.” The streamer responded:

“That’s not how it works, bro. No, you variety viewers are the worst viewers on the f**king planet. And you all need to be put down like the dogs you are.”

The controversial League of Legends streamer talked about how frustrating he found those viewers. He compared them to his League fans, who just leave if they aren’t interested in what’s going on:

“I don’t give a f**k. Variety are the scum of the Earth. Because if you play a game, it’s not like League viewers - if they’re bored, they just leave."

He then imitated variety viewers, mocking how they act in his chat. According to Tyler1, the majority of them complain about what the streamer is playing. They also try to push their game recommendations on him.

“Variety viewers will be like, ‘Oh my god, dude, no! Ew! Play this game instead! Dude, this game’s terrible, you need to play this game actually! This game that me and my two boys on Discord play, and we’re the only players, by the way, is the best game, trust me. Play that game.'”

It was clear by the end of the rant that he doesn’t respect or appreciate those viewers in his chat. According to Tyler, his League fans are better since they just go away when they’re bored.

Reddit reacts to Tyler1’s rant about variety stream viewers

Fans of the streamer know that he had addressed this matter previously as well. Though one Redditor took a shot at xQc’s fans, the others acknowledged the frustration Tyler dealt with when he tried to play a variety of games.

Tyler knows exactly what he wants to play and doesn't need people to give suggestions. (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Others joked about Tyler’s height but said that he still packed a great deal of comedy. Some fans simply agreed with the take, finding variety stream viewers to be obnoxious.

This is likely not the last time Tyler1 rants about variety stream viewers. The Twitch streamer is always open and honest with his community, whether he is ranting about viewers or expressing his concern about the American healthcare system.

One thing is clear though - he finds variety viewers’ constant badgering to be quite annoying. Since he was unbanned in League, the streamer doesn't have to play a variety of games anymore.

