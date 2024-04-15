"Very entertaining watching him get f**king brutalized" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at Johnny Somali's controversial antics in Israel

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has commented on Johnny Somali's controversial antics in Israel. In a YouTube video titled, Horrible Streamer Keeps Getting Arrested, MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to Johnny Somali's arrest in Israel after he harassed and catcalled a female police officer.

Charlie started roasting the 23-year-old by describing him as a "sentient punching bag with a pulse":

"He is a sentient punching bag with a pulse, but somehow has even less of a personality than a punching bag would. But it is admittedly very entertaining watching him get f**king brutalized every time he goes live, from problems he himself starts with people."

The Florida native went on to say that it would be "safer" for Johnny Somali to remain in jail:

"Honestly, I'm surprised he doesn't beg just to stay in jail. Like, it's probably safer for him there because I don't think he's ever even thrown a punch back during any of these altercations. He's just like... his arms are, like, limp noodles, I guess. Because anytime someone starts beating him up, he just sits there and f**king takes it."

MoistCr1TiKaL continued to roast the content creator, calling him a "loser":

"It's just like they're just beating up a corpse at that point. It's so weird. This guy is a f**king loser. Everyone knows that. I'm not even going to bother saying his name because he's just a vermin whose brain is so poisoned by clout that the only thing he thinks matters in the world is attention."

MoistCr1TiKaL has a "conspiracy theory" about why Johnny Somali gets released following multiple arrests

At the two-minute mark of the YouTube video mentioned above, MoistCr1TiKaL shared a "conspiracy theory" about why Johnny Somali was let go after multiple arrests. While sarcastically saying that the authorities were "in on the joke," the Twitch streamer said:

"Unfortunately, no matter how many times he gets arrested, for some reason, they keep releasing him. They keep letting him out of the slammer, and I do have a bit of a conspiracy theory. So excuse the tinfoil hat here."

Timestamp: 02:25

MoistCr1TiKaL added:

"But I have to think the authorities keep letting him out of the slammer because they're in on the joke, and they know if he gets out, the cycle is going to continue, and he's just going to go out there and get beat up by another stranger. Because he is a knuckle sandwich magnet."

On April 13, 2024, Johnny Somali made headlines after being assaulted live on the stream, a day after being banned from Kick.