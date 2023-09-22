Viral EA FC 24 goal clip showcases the Trickster PlayStyle, featuring Neymar Jr

The Early Access of EA FC 24 has now been released around the globe for gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, and a goal clip featuring Neymar Jr has already gone viral on social media. Not only is the goal itself spectacular and extremely skillful, but it also shows off the overpowered nature of the brand-new Trickster PlayStyle.

The clip is from the popular Ultimate Team content creator Ozilla on Twitter, who is renowned for his flashy skill moves and ridiculous flair goals. With EA FC 24 boasting a new PlayStyle system as well as a host of skills, Ozilla has already started flexing his prowess against his opponents with crazy goals, including the one by Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr possesses the Trickster PlayStyle in EA FC 24

PlayStyles are a new addition to EA FC 24, serving as a more sophisticated and overpowered version of Traits from previous years. These styles allow the virtual footballers to perform far beyond their stats, giving them abilities based on their style of play in real life. Since Neymar is a generational talent who is notorious for taking on defenders with flashy maneuvers, it comes as no surprise that he possesses the Trickster Playstyle.

The goal clip in itself is absolutely ridiculous. While most gamers are still coming to terms with the feel of the new game, Ozilla seems to already have mastered the controls. He flicks the ball up with Neymar using a new skill move and then efficiently dispatches the ball into the back of the net with a sublime volley, much to the shock and awe of online audiences around the world.

How does the Trickster PlayStyle work?

There are a total of 34 distinct PlayStyles in EA FC 24, affecting a wide range of aspects ranging from the defensive side of the game to playmaking, dribbling, and goalscoring. These styles allow EA Sports to provide more personality to the virtual depiction of these superstar athletes, as they now possess the special abilities that set them apart in real life.

Neymar's reputation has earned him the Trickster PlayStyle+, which is an even more boosted version of the regular PlayStyle. This grants him the ability to perform more unique skill moves in the air and on the ground, which is excellently highlighted in Ozilla's viral goal clip.