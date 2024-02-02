"Vitaly is a goat": Fans laud Vitaly confronting Sneako about his friendship with N3on, accusing the streamer of faking content

Controversial Kick streamer "Vitaly" Zdorovetskiy is being praised by fans for calling out Nico "Sneako" and his friendship with Rangesh "N3on." For context, Rangesh and Zdorovetskiy have an on-stream beef, having been feuding for the last couple of weeks. In the clip, he asks Nico if he will help the fellow streamer become better, and viewers have reacted quite positively to it.

N3on and Sneako have been collaborating for some time now, and Vitaly's comments about the former Kick streaming faking content have garnered much attention on social media. Some even called him a "GOAT", with one X user writing:

"Yeah see this why Vitaly is a goat he too quick with it, Sneako cant even answer him without exposing him self for being a fake friend to N3on."

"Are you going to actually help him?": Vitaly asks Sneako if he will help N3on

Expand Tweet

Fans will already know that Rangesh and Rumble streamer Sneako have been collaborating over the last couple of days. The Rumble creator even made him call Adin Ross in a bid to amend their relationship, and the clip of Adin hanging up on N3on went subsequently viral on social media.

Vitaly, who has been beefing with him for some time, had some questions for Sneako when he appeared on his stream recently. The Russian YouTuber turned Kick streamer asked if Nico would help Rangesh become a better streamer and accused him of faking content:

"You know what it is, it's probably because you surround yourself with N3on. How is he doing? Are you going to actually help him? He uses fake footage, he uses fake [unintelligble] Oh you sparred him, right?"

To which Sneako replied by saying that he was trying to make him do the right thing:

"I am trying to get him on the straight path. What you were doing at 19?"

Expand Tweet

Vitaly had quite the comeback to Nico's question and stated:

"Blowing up on YouTube."

Not to be outdone, the Rumble streamer praised his friend, claiming:

"Well, he is blowing up streaming!"

Vitaly, who recently got pranked by fitness influencer Bradley Martin, started commenting on Rangesh's physique next, asking if any medical problems were not allowing the Kick streamer to become buff:

"But I was definitely bigger than N3on. Is that because he has a stomach problem? Is that why he can't get bigger? I know it's kind of f**ked up to say that. But that would make sense, right? Is that why he is a twink?"

When Sneako answered that he had no idea and that they were hitting the gym, Vitaly pressed on, saying:

"You should inject him with Bradley Martin's drugs."

Here are some more fan reactions to the interaction after the clip was shared on X. Bradley Martin also commented on the clip from his official account:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

N3on recently got Sneako to publicly apologize and take accountability for making him call Adin Ross on camera after his attempt at reconciling their differences ended with him being hung up on stream. While it is unclear whether the two popular Kick streamers can ever go back to being friends, it is evident that it will take more conversation off-camera to come to an understanding.