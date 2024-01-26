Kick streamers Jack Doherty and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy are beefing on social media, with the former recently sharing a screenshot of a past conversation of theirs and claiming that the Russian content creator scripts his videos. Jack took to X and made a post claiming that Zdorovetskiy asked to be included in one of his streams to announce his comeback by performing a scripted prank.

Known for his controversial pranks on YouTube, Vitaly has been IRL streaming on Kick since 2022 and has been involved in quite a few scandals already. However, with more than 62K followers on the platform and several collaborations with other creators, such as Bradley Martin and N3on, he has also seen a boost in popularity.

Some of his fans did not appreciate Jack Doherty's post on X accusing him of scripting his content. In response, X user @Unknown7mr1 chided Doherty, stating:

"You call this a script? This is not a script, just a funny prank idea. Is this the best you got Jack?"

"Literally tried to script his first Kick stream": Jack Doherty claims Vitaly wanted to script a Kick collaboration

As mentioned before, Vitaly started streaming on the relatively new platform Kick in late 2023. The Russian national already had a reputation as a content creator on YouTube, where he has been active since 2011. Known for getting into trouble, he has been arrested numerous times, including after having disrupted sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup.

Since then, he has made a name for himself with prank content on YouTube and later with IRL streaming. In the last month alone, he collaborated with popular creators like Adin Ross. However, it appears that he is also beefing with another controversial streamer, Jack Doherty.

In a recent post, Jack shared a screenshot accusing him of trying to script not only one stream but his very first one on the platform:

"I love how Vitaly tries to say all his streams aren’t scripted when he literally tried to script his first Kick stream with me"

The alleged screenshots allude to another controversial figure, Fousey, who has been having a bad time after getting arrested on stream and experiencing a mental breakdown on camera. It seems like Vitaly was asking Jack Doherty to prank his viewers and claim that Fousey was making a comeback to Kick with an announcement on the stream. However, it would then be revealed that Vitaly was the content creator making the comeback.

The insinuation that Vitaly scripts his content has divided the internet. Here is how social media reacted to the post on X.

Jack Doherty himself has been embroiled in a few scandals ever since he started streaming on Kick. Recently, he got temporarily banned from Kick after a woman flashed her breasts on camera.