VTuber CodeMiko banned from Twitch for fifth time

Popular VTuber Youna "CodeMiko" has been banned by Twitch for the fifth time, as per the StreamerBans bot on Twitter. CodeMiko was last banned in June 2022 and has since maintained a relatively clean record. Here is a Tweet from the StreamerBans account that has received significant traction from fans and supporters.

A popular VTuber on the platform, CodeMiko had over 900K followers at the time of the ban and was raking in a 1.8K average concurrent viewership, as per TwitchTracker. As of writing this article, speculation about why their channel was banned is rampant as the creator has yet to publicly acknowledge the ban anywhere except on discord.

However, fans can rest easy knowing that the suspension appears temporary, as visiting their channel on the purple platform shows the following message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

"It was the Shock Collar": Fans speculate reason for CodeMiko's latest ban

Fans immediately started speculating on the potential causes of the content creator's most recent suspension from Twitch when it was announced. As news of the ban spread, many came forward with different versions of why they thought the creator was being penalized.

Some Redditors on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail revealed that CodeMiko had announced the reason for the suspension on their discord. It appears that this time, Twitch banned them for using Shock Collars while doing certain bits on stream.

The streamer is no stranger to getting banned for clothing-related issues. Their previous ban was primarily attributed to wearing adequate clothing while mimicking a homeless person on stream. In 2021, the streamer was also banned for leaking someone's private credentials while streaming.

Some had alternate reasons in mind for the VTuber's ban and referred to a tier list that the creator had made in a recent stream where they might have criticized fellow streamers.

Now that the streamer has clarified that it was because of the shock collar while doing segments such as You Laugh You Lose, there is no contention as to why they were banned.

Social media reactions to the ban

Here are some reactions from fans and the livestreaming community after news of the streamer's suspension was widely publicized on social media, including Twitter and Reddit.

CodeMiko is a 32-year-old Korean-American streamer who has been streaming on Twitch since 2017. The Twitch streamer and YouTuber has two on-screen personas, the Technician and the VTuber. They gained popularity by conducting interviews with fellow content creators in a virtual avatar, which works with the help of motion capture suits and gloves to track movement.

In August, they were among the streamers to join OpTic gaming with popular chess figures the Botez sisters and variety streamer Justaminx. On paper, CodeMiko is a Just Chatting streamer who uses a virtual avatar to react to things and converse with chat. However, they have also played games like GTA V and Among Us on stream.

