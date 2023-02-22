VTuber Silvervale returns to streaming Hogwarts Legacy, says she will "not be bullied by a bunch of Twitter freaks"

Popular Twitch VTuber Silvervale returned to her channel on February 22 after a five-day hiatus. She took a brief break from livestreaming after being harassed for playing Hogwarts Legacy on her channel.

The VTuber addressed the streaming community earlier today, announcing that she will continue broadcasting Avalanche Software's recently released title. She also called out those who bullied her, saying:

"And I will not be bullied by a bunch of Twitter freaks, with nothing better to do with their god d*mn lives. Be nice to people. If you want to make changes, go make actual changes, instead of harassing streamers on the internet."

"We're going to enjoy this f***king game" - Twitch VTuber Silvervale announces playing Hogwarts Legacy on stream, addresses community

Five days ago (on February 17, 2023), Silvervale went viral after she broke down in tears and revealed that she was harassed by the online community while playing Hogwarts Legacy. The VTuber mentioned receiving death threats and being doxed during an emotional address:

"I've received so many death threats and harassment and doxing, people doxing my friends. And, like, so much horrible, vile things. All for streaming a f***king video game."

Earlier today, the content creator took to her Twitch channel to announce that she would return to playing the game set in the Wizarding World.

At the one-hour mark of the broadcast, Silvervale stated that she disagrees with what J.K. Rowling said and that she simply wanted to play the "wizard game" that made her "childhood worth living":

"Chat, we are going to play a game and I will preface this, that I do not condone the ideals of this author. I just want to be a f***king wizard and I want to play my wizard game that made my childhood worth living. And the adventures that I went on with my friends. And I'm going to be a f***king wizard and we're going to enjoy this f***king game."

Timestamp: 01:21:15

Silvervale hit back at those who harass streamers and content creators for playing the game, adding:

"LGBT people are awesome! Twitter people are not awesome. F**k you!"

The VTuber expressed excitement at playing Hogwarts Legacy, revealing that she would be joining the Hufflepuff house:

"Wizard game! I will not be bullied! But I will be a Hufflepuff. Okay, remember, be kind."

Fans react to the VTuber restarting her journey in Hogwarts Legacy

Silvervale's return to livestreaming Hogwarts Legacy became one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The conversation thread drew over 130 fan reactions in just a few hours. Here are some relevant ones:

Silvervale is one of the most popular VTubers on Twitch and is best known for hosting Just Chatting and Black Desert Online broadcasts. The VShojo-affiliated personality has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2018 and has over 416k followers on her channel.

