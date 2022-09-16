"Wait, this is not good" - IShowSpeed avoids a potential fire hazard yet again after lighting a Messi toy on fire

American YouTuber and streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was on the verge of causing yet another fire hazard in his room after lighting a Messi figurine on fire during a September 15 livestream.

The Ohio-born streamer is no stranger to causing chaotic situations, as earlier this year, the streamer was seen lighting a firework on his bed, resulting in the fire department being called up.

Despite being prohibited from playing with fire, literally, by his mother, the YouTube star decided to ignite a $34,000 Messi toy. Upon realizing that his room was getting filled with smoke, the teenager exclaimed:

"Wait, this is not good."

IShowSpeed rages after getting a Messi toy

For those who are unaware, IShowSpeed is a self-proclaimed fanboy of none other than Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. Seeing his rival's figurine, the streamer decided to light it up with fire. Taking out a pocket lighter, Darren proceeded to burn the head of the toy. He exclaimed:

"Let's make Messi black."

In an animated state, he continued:

"Messi's black now. Messi's bout to be black! Let's see what he's gonna look like."

Soon after realizing that the fire could result in potential danger, the teenager solemnly asked his chat:

"Should I stop it?"

He then put the fire out with his water bottle (after initially trying to spit at it) before screaming the N-word.

As stated before, this is not Darren's first attempt at fiddling with fire. Apart from lighting a firework inside his room, the streamer burnt a trading card featuring Messi in August. Fortunately, Darren did not cause any further damage to himself or his belongings.

In the stream, he also unpacked a Cristiano Ronaldo figurine, which was sent to him by a fan through a PO box parcel. The streamer's reaction was equally enthusiastic.

Fans comment on IShowSpeed's comical reaction

The primary reason that IShowSpeed has been able to garner such a large fan base is due to his antics. His viewers are seldom left without any outrageous moments or acts. His latest stream has attracted a lot of attention as well.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared by fans under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to his latest antic (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is expected to travel to the UK sometime next week. He is invited to participate in the upcoming Sidemen charity match, scheduled to be played at The Valley, Charlton Athletic's home ground, on September 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far