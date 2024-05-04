“Want Drake to keep replying” - Ludwig reacts to viral diss tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar

The streaming community has been on its toes since the war of words began between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Today (May 4) in particular was a busy day with both rappers releasing new diss tracks at each other (Drake released "Family Matters" followed by Kendrick's "Meet the Grahams"). Naturally, many streamers have reacted to the songs already.

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren has also chimed in, giving his take on the ongoing feud. The streamer appeared to me more on Kendrick Lamar's side, stating how he hopes for Drake to make another response to incite a new track from Kendrick. The streamer wrote:

"I only want drake to keep replying so I can listen to more Kendrick songs."

Ludwig reacts to the ongoing diss war (Image via X)

Kai Cenat, DJ Akademiks, and more react to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's diss war

As mentioned previously, the streaming community has been abuzz since earlier today, as two major diss tracks were dropped within a mere 30-minute window.

Drake led the charge with his release "Family Matters," which served as a response to Kendrick's previous three disses. Without skipping a beat, Kendrick swiftly fired back with "Meet the Grahams," giving a rapid response of his own.

Kai Cenat was live when the entire thing unfolded. Here's what the streamer said:

"I can't even digest what I just heard bro. As one, we got to see if this is true. If this is true (allegations of Drake having a hidden child), Kendrick won. If this is fact, Kendrick has won. This back-and-forth is crazy bro...Drake, you need to drop or press whatever red button that is."

(Timestamp: 12:41)

Another streamer who's active in the streaming scene is DJ Akademiks. He too was live when the entire situation unfolded. He commented:

"Drizzy (Drake) responded. I'm cooling. I was having a good time. I was about to get that Henny (Hennessey). What the f**k did this Kendrick ni**a dropped and start talking about?"

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has previously stated he isn't the biggest fan of diss tracks but even the Juicer couldn't resist reacting to the songs. After listening to Kendrick Lamar's verse, he said:

"I mean guys, it's just Kendrick's whole bread and butter to make music. That's what he does."

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has close ties to Drake, regrettably did not livestream today. Nonetheless, he did share a couple of posts on social media, labeling the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as "one of the most entertaining rap beefs."