Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded December 16 update offers DMZ AI enemy nerf, fixes multiple bugs, solves loadout issues, and more

Activision has quickly released an update following the commencement of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded to resolve some immediate issues. The patch was rolled out near the end of December 16 and targeted a few key problems in the game, including the difficult-to-deal-with AI enemies in DMZ.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is the first mid-season update for the new game and continues the tradition of the previous one. While Activision launched plenty of new content through it to keep things fresh, the patch inadvertently brought several bugs and other issues. Thankfully, the subsequent update fixes some of them.

Activision's quick fix offer smoother Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded experience

A major bug that many complained about was associated with the difficulty of dealing with AI enemies in DMZ. While Operators could go up against each other in this mode, they turned out to be the main adversaries in the mode.

Moving forward, things should be much smoother for all Warzone 2 players, as this issue has been fixed. The DMZ mode has been incredibly popular in the community, and the new update will likely make the mode feel even more rewarding.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware A change implemented in the Season 01 Reloaded update unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.



A change implemented in the Season 01 Reloaded update unintentionally resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.

We have released a fix to address this issue.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded will now offer better performance following instances of the game crashing on all platforms. This was a common issue in the last few days and a consistent problem since the title's launch. According to Infinity Ward, the game should now be much more stable across all platforms following the release of the latest Reloaded patch.

The developers also addressed a bug affecting custom blueprints in the update. Players should now be able to save them as intended. Custom blueprints are important for players as they can facilitate different gameplay styles, and the inability to retain them was a waste of time. Thankfully, that's not an issue anymore.

For PC-specific updates, be sure to follow our partners We deployed a fix overnight that has drastically decreased the number of crashes across all platforms.For PC-specific updates, be sure to follow our partners @BeenoxCODPC We deployed a fix overnight that has drastically decreased the number of crashes across all platforms.For PC-specific updates, be sure to follow our partners @BeenoxCODPC.

The developers have removed the Heavy Chopper from all game modes as well, and it will need some balancing changes before it becomes available again. An ETA hasn't been provided yet as to when the issues related to the aircraft will be fixed.

Overall, the mid-season update has been an excellent addition that has brought several new modes. Players can now take advantage of these to unlock new rewards, including weapon blueprints. With the latest patch released as part of Season 1 Reloaded fixing many bugs, players shouldn't have to deal with the problems that plagued the game anymore.

