Warzone cheater tries to act innocent before snapping with Aim-bot

Warzone introduced an anti-cheat with the new Caldera map, but it seems like cheaters are still lurking in some lobbies, undetected and unaffected. Raven Software has been dealing with issues regarding cheating since the title was launched back in 2020.

Despite banning thousands of accounts and introducing an anti-cheat, players are still complaining about hackers ruining their matches every other day.

If someone is by and large an accused hacker or cheater in Warzone, what must they do to prove their innocence to you?

Serious question. Trying to make something happen.

However, there seems to be a change of attitude among the cheaters. The intrepid nature of the cheaters in the past somewhat disappeared after the introduction of the anti-cheat.

Based on a recent video clip posted by a player, cheaters are now trying to act legitimately, hoping they will not be reported.

Raven Software has always preached that they are against cheating. If players keep facing hackers in casual matches or tournaments, the devs have a lot more left to do regarding securing the game for fair play.

Cheater brings out Heartbeat sensor in Warzone Pacific to shield aim-bot

In a recent video posted by u/ThisMemeWontDie on the r/CODWarzone subreddit, a cheater pulled out a heartbeat sensor to scan his surroundings, but with no information, he quickly shot down two players about 30 meters away from him in a compound.

The worst part of the act is the heartbeat sensor, which does not give away the positions of the players outside the compound. However, by some miracle, the cheater knew exactly where to look before shooting the two players.

The aim-bot also kicked in as soon as the player started shooting in the general direction of the players. It is clear that the player was cheating, as the aim-bot snapped onto the second player perfectly and dealt only headshots.

Cheating in Warzone is not alien to the pro scene either. Multiple players have reported that pro player Shifty was cheating in a $100,000 dollar tournament. The only reason the pro was not banned from the game is because it has become difficult to determine if the hacks are real.

Send that energy to Diaz biffle too.

Shifty is 100% cheating. Even top warzone players and cdl pros agree.

Send that energy to Diaz biffle too.

Hes as blatant.

Raven Software has a lot of work left in the anti-cheat department in Warzone, which needs to be figured out before the remaining community follows suit and leaves for other titles, especially Apex Legends.

