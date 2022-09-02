Warzone patch 1.63 update (September 2) patch notes: Massive Serpentine nerfs, Last Call adjustments, and more 

The Call of Duty: Warzone patch 1.63 update is finally out, and there is a fresh batch of balance updates and game adjustments that players can look forward to.

One of the biggest highlights of Warzone's new patch will be the nerfs that Serpentine will be getting. It will be quite interesting to see how the skill will influence player experience.

Apart from the perk's tweak in Warzone, there will be several adjustments to Operation: Last Call, Support Box UAV, as well as, Gas Masks.

Warzone fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Raven Software’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

A look at Call of Duty: Warzone patch 1.63's official notes

1) Modes

Operation: Last Call Adjustments

This limited-time Heroes vs. Villains mode is currently live and available for all players to experience until September 14. The developers made a couple of small adjustments that we think will help improve the experience:

Event tokens now reward 200 points, up from 100 points

This applies to Event tokens acquired in other Modes as well

Bombs and Defuse Kits have been reenabled in the Buy Station

2) General

Made a change to remove this filter so that the Blueprint still looks 8-bit but plays like a glorious modern-day weapon.

Gameplay

Supply Box UAV adjustment

Removed Resurgence Supply Boxes from appearing on Supply Box UAV scans to focus the scan on the best Supply Boxes.

Quality of Life

Gas Mask adjustments

Gas Masks will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu for easier access during engagements for players using the Manual Gas Mask toggle.

Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how players manually equip the Gas Mask.

3) Big fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the idle/unlooted sound effect of Event tokens to be louder than intended.

Fixed an issue with Operation: Last Call causing the incorrect victory banner to appear if a team wins during overtime.

Fixed an issue preventing Field Upgrades and Equipment from being destroyed when placed in lava.

Fixed an issue causing the Serpentine Perk icon to appear even if the Player was not under the effects of it.

Addressed issues related to the Private Matches.

Addressed missing Gulag audio bug.

Added various game crashing bugs.

Added performance improvements.

General stability fixes.

Other minor tweaks.

4) Perks

Perk Adjustments

Serpentine

Serpentine is now only active while in Tactical Sprint.

