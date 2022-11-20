Warzone's annoying invisible glitch is back in Warzone 2

Call of Duty's iconic battle royale experience has just been renewed with a brand-new sequel titled Warzone 2. The free-to-play game was launched on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season.

Despite massive success in terms of traffic, the launch didn't go very smoothly, as several players reported running into game-breaking glitches and server errors. In fact, some players have now spotted a stubborn glitch that mimics a well-known issue from 2019's Warzone.

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone The invisible glitch from Warzone 1 seems to be back in Warzone 2. The invisible glitch from Warzone 1 seems to be back in Warzone 2. 😔 https://t.co/OKuNdQDd3G

As per reports, Warzone's infamous invisible skin glitch has returned to annoy players in the sequel. The clip in the above tweet shows the player being hit out of nowhere. It almost appears to be a hack without an explanation. Needless to say, this glitch gives an unintentional advantage to some while taking away a fair in-game environment from others.

Warzone 2 now features the infamous invisible glitch from its 2019 prequel

Over the years of its existence, Warzone has had multiple players who have run into invisible enemies eliminating them, thus leaving them distraught. The issue continued to reappear randomly (after updates), even though Activision deployed a patch for it every time it showed up. The issue has seemingly spread over to Warzone's sequel now.

The highly-successful Call of Duty: Warzone (2019) was taken off the grid on November 16 to make it easier for the developers to focus on the latest game. However, the removal is only temporary, and the developers will re-launch the iconic game as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera on November 28.

Warzone Caldera, which will essentially be a revamped Warzone 2019, will be available as a separate experience alongside Warzone 2.0.

Since its launch, the old Warzone has served as a versatile free-to-play battle royale game. However, the popular experience wasn't immune to bugs and glitches. Players often reported running into issues that either broke the game or made it unenjoyable. That said, Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software kept things going by frequently deploying patches for the reported issues.

As for the invisible glitch in Warzone 2, the developers are yet to acknowledge the bug's existence. However, a fix is expected to be deployed sooner than later. It's presently still being determined what the exact trigger behind the glitch is in the latest sequel. However, players should refrain from abusing the glitch, as it could trigger the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system to impose a ban.

Warzone 2 is available as a free-for-all experience on all major platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. One can download the game via Battle.net, Steam, or online stores on consoles.

