Warzone streamer kills opponent with a musical instrument, Twitter goes wild

Warzone streamer DeanoBeano is known for playing the game using unique musical instrument-themed controllers, and one such clip of his has gone viral on Twitter. The gamer can be seen playing a flute controller during his September 13 stream, landing a perfect sniper shot at an unsuspecting opponent.

Using ridiculous controllers to tackle challenging games has become quite common these days. A streamer beat Elden Ring's most demanding boss Malenia with dance pads only a few days ago.

DeanoBeano prefers musical instruments to play FPS games and was in the news in January 2021 for snagging a Gulag win with one of his trusted recorders. This time, he used a wind instrument to carefully land a sniper shot to kill an opponent from quite some range.

The 21-second long clip has accrued a whopping 13.7 million views on Twitter in a single day. Esports personalities and the entire gaming community have come together to commend the dedication of the streamer who had to learn the complicated controls of the flute-like instrument to align the crosshairs with the enemy’s head.

"How does this even work": Amazed Twitteratis wonder how the streamer got so good with the recorder

alex @highlghtheaven @DeanoBeano how does this even work? im genuinely curious @DeanoBeano how does this even work? im genuinely curious

Gamers were left stunned after DeanoBeano posted the clip. As with anything so bizarre, the clip went viral instantly as it hit almost all the hitboxes of a successful Warzone clip. Many people started wondering how it all works, with Deano blasting a long-range sniper headshot kill while using a recorder as a controller, piquing fans' curiosity.

The streamer has answered the question multiple times, and in a recent stream, he said this:

"So anyone that's wondering how it works. I got two programs. I got a pitch to MIDI converter, and I got a MIDI to keyboard command converter. So, the first one's routed to the second one. So its got a tiny bit of delay, it's not perfect. But, yeah."

In an article from 2021, DeanoBeano was quoted talking about the difficulties of hitting the right notes. The fact that one note corresponds to one key command restricts the player's movement and shooting capabilities. His abilities look even more impressive when considering that he has also accomplished this with other musical instruments, including a guitar and a drumset.

Here is a clip from 2020 where he gets a Gulag win with a drum set:

Twitter reactions to the viral clip

The Twitch streamer has been working on his skills for some time now, but this is the first time one of his clips has received so much traction, reaching almost 14 million people.

Understandably, streamers and esports professionals reacted to the clip, while multitudes of FPS enthusiasts also came to commend his skills with the recorder. Twitter threads were rife with memes about the funny situation:

Blaze @FaZeBlaze @DeanoBeano Its only a matter of time before you get better with a recorder than a controller @DeanoBeano Its only a matter of time before you get better with a recorder than a controller 😂

Shaky @ShakyShako @DeanoBeano @fadelalturki @GamingIsAlive , if this man is using a flute to play an FPS game then using a guitar to play Metal Hell Singer will be possible. @DeanoBeano @fadelalturki @GamingIsAlive, if this man is using a flute to play an FPS game then using a guitar to play Metal Hell Singer will be possible.

DeanoBeano is relatively small on Twitch, with less than 10K followers. With the clip going so viral, he will surely be seeing a lot of new viewers on his channel from here onwards.

