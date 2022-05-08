Watch: 16-year-old trans Twitch streamer detained by police during livestream

Earlier last week, police detained a 16-year-old trans Twitch streamer from Tennessee during a Minecraft livestream. It's not every day that you see a Twitch streamer being detained by the police, and that too on a livestream. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to a teenage Minecraft streamer when she was taken into foster care by the Tennessee police during a livestream.

As per the reports, the streamer was denied education just because "she wasn't allowed to use the correct washroom." Here's exactly what happened.

Teenage transgender girl detained by police mid Twitch livestream

VioWynn, a 16-year-old transgender streamer, has gone viral on multiple social media platforms after being detained by police during her most recent Minecraft livestream.

Wynn was streaming Minecraft when police arrived to take her into foster care. Wynn was reportedly misgendered by her school and deemed truant after she wasn't allowed to use the correct restroom.

After the 16-minute mark, police busted down the bedroom door to seemingly cut off her internet access and then detained her.

All of this started when the streamer began her livestream, saying that this might be her last livestream and that she might get sent to foster care. Explaining her situation to viewers, the streamer said:

"Honestly, I just want to go to school. But they don't want me to go to school because I'm trans. I'm just really stressed out."

She continued:

"I love streaming. It's honestly one of the only things in life that I really enjoy. And they're trying to put me into foster care where I can't even do that. I was already adopted once, I don't need to be adopted again. I just need to be able to go to school. I'm just worried I'll get abused."

With cops in the background, the streamer continued her story:

"I don't understand why the state of Tennessee would rather ruin a child's life than just let her go to school... I wish I just had a future instead of having any chance I had at happiness in life just be stripped away from me... I don't know why they just want to condemn me."

That's where the clip cuts off.

As can be seen in the 17 minutes Twitch stream, Wynn tried her best to explain everything to the viewers and just ignored the police when they broke into her room. However, unfortunately, she could only stream for 17 minutes before they took her to foster care.

Fans react to the Twitch clip

As expected, the surprising incident elicited many angry responses from viewers. The majority of the viewers can be seen supporting her in this matter. The incident has also been accentuated by transgender streamer Keffals.

She is seeking support for the teenage streamer and has also generated an email ID for legal professionals and journalists who wish to connect with the trans Twitch streamer.

At the time of writing, it's still unclear whether she was sent to foster care or has returned home.

