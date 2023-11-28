[Watch] Bigetron Esports’ players cry after their PMGC 2023 early exit 

Bigetron Esports unexpectedly faced an early exit from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, leaving fans stunned. The Indonesian club, unfortunately, missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals during both the Group Stage and Last Chance phases, missing out by a narrow margin of points. It was expected that the team would be a strong contender for the title in this fourth edition.

Bigetron posted a video clip on their social media pages in which their players were seen crying after the Last Chance Stage. They stated (translated from Indonesian):

“A very long journey, various efforts are made every day without giving up. However, the obtained results are not able to paint a beautiful smile. Thank you Bigetron Red Villains, heads up and comeback stronger.”

Here is a video of the same:

The squad was in the top five in the overall standings after the penultimate game of the Last Chance Stage, but they suffered an early exit in their final match and dropped to seventh place.

Bigetron Esports’ performances in PMGC 2023

In the first round of the League Stage, the club was seeded in Group Yellow, held across four days from November 16 to 19. The 16 participants of this group participated in a total of 24 matches there.

Bigetron Esports kicked off the PMGC campaign with an incredible showcasing as the Indonesian powerhouse displayed mesmerizing performances in their first 12 matches and captured the dominant position. However, they encountered tight competition on Day 3 and dropped a spot in the overall rankings. The organization stumbled on Day 4 and slipped to fourth place.

Interestingly, Bigetron and Weibo Gaming accumulated the same score (173), but the latter had one more Chicken Dinner compared to the Indonesian squad, due to which they ranked third in the overall standings. The top three teams received a direct entry to the PMGC 2023 Finals.

Similarly, Bigetron Esports was in a good position after Day 1 of the Last Chance Stage, but they suffered a bit on their last six matches and fell short by only nine points to reach the Finale.

Earlier this year, the organization made a big decision to bid farewell to its two veterans, Luxxy and Zuxxy, some of the most renowned PUBG Mobile players in the world.

The news took the internet by storm as the twin athletes were a part of the company for more than five years. Interestingly, they joined Persija Evos, who made it to the PMGC Finals.