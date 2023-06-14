Watch: IShowSpeed drops F-bomb during his high school graduation ceremony

Popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" is once again blowing up on social media after a clip of him dropping the F-bomb during his high school graduation ceremony went viral. The young streamer was clearly excited to graduate from school and burst onto the stage, full of energy. Even the traditional academic robes could not stop him from doing a backflip on stage in celebration.

Darren has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last year and currently boasts over 16.5 million subscribers on YouTube, with tens of thousands of his fans regularly tuning in to see his streams. In line with his streamer persona, the YouTuber livestreamed the event to commemorate his graduation, and a clip of him dropping the F-bomb while celebrating on stage has gone viral on social media.

While walking onto the stage after his name was called, IShowSpeed can be heard clapping and saying:

"Let's f*cking go! Let's go."

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 No way Speed did a backflip on stage LMAOO No way Speed did a backflip on stage LMAOO 😭 https://t.co/JStDGRoNDo

The 18-year-old Breakout streamer of the Year also did a celebratory backflip followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration as the crowd cheered him on.

"No more school": IShowSpeed was quite thrilled to graduate from high school

IShowSpeed has risen to the very top echelons of YouTube streaming, and his regular streams, which sometimes feature the Ohio native traveling around the world, such as going to England and Qatar for football matches, must have hindered his schooling.

In fact, many of his fans also pointed out that the streamer's grades had been suffering and commended him on his graduation.

The streamer himself was ecstatic that he would not have to go to school anymore as he was jumping in excitement after exiting the building. At around the 30-minute mark of the livestream, he repeatedly says:

"No more school for me, baby! I'm out of here. I'm out of here, bro! I'm out! Let's go! No more f**king school! Finally! Finally, bro. No more f**king school, man! We out! We f**king out! I'm done with high school!"

The young streamer already has a successful career in content creation, having recently signed an exclusive contract with Rumble for a show with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. With his high school done, fans can probably expect bigger things from IShowSpeed.

