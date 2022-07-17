Watch: Knut’s girlfriend Jeanette inches away from getting run over by a bicycle

Knut "Knut" Spildrejorde shared a concerning moment in his latest IRL stream when his girlfriend, Jeanette Lund, who was wielding the camera for him, was nearly hit by an on-rushing bicycle in Amsterdam. He was streaming his journey to the 2022 TwitchCon, held in Amsterdam in July 16-17.

While on their way to the arena in Amsterdam, Knut's partner almost encountered a minor accident that could have turned out to be injurious. Fortunately for Jeanette, she somehow dodged the vehicle in the narrow lane.

Knut's girlfriend narrowly misses bicycle on their way to TwitchCon

The first TwitchCon of the year is being held in Amsterdam at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. The event will focus on the international streaming community while another convention is lined up in San Diego later this year. The San Diego convention is believed to cater more to North American streamers and content creators.

While the group was making its way to the convention center, which is almost in the middle of the city, Knut's long-time partner, Jeanette, was nearly involved in a roadside accident.

Owing to the big frame of the bodybuilder, his girlfriend was blindsided by what was in front of the group since her position was directly behind him. In addition, the lane in which they were taking their stroll was relatively narrow as many bicycles were seen driving down the road.

After being spared from the face of an accident, Jeanette gave out a worrisome grunt and said:

"Oh my god!"

One of their friends, who was walking with them, exclaimed:

"They're insane"

The Norwegian gamer himself added:

"That was close!"

The group eventually made it to the arena, as seen in his IRL stream.

Fans react to the accident that nearly occurred

Viewers of the live stream shared their views regarding the near-fatal incident. Most were amused and jocularly remarked that the biker would have been the one in trouble had he hit the lady, considering that the Norwegian has a lot of strength. Here are some of the comments made to the r/LivestreamFail Reddit post:

The 36-year-old Knut is among the most popular European streamers, with over 230K followers on Twitch. He recently participated in Tyler1's power meet-up, where his team was placed second.

