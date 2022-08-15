Watch: Ludwig reveals he was copying xQc for an entire stream

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren hit viewers of his latest stream with a major plot twist. As he was signing off for the night, the YouTuber let the viewers who were still hanging around know that he was copying Felix's "xQc" Twitch stream, which was happening at the same time.

He said that he had someone watching xQc's stream for him, relaying everything the Juicer was doing. He copied each activity, whether it was reacting to YouTube videos or playing games like Plate Up! and Super Bunny Man.

He even copied xQc's streaming outro, during which he revealed that the stream would be featured in an upcoming YouTube video.

"You guys will see this on YouTube in about a week... But I had a guy in my ear the entire night telling me what xQc was doing and I copied bar for bar his stream to become the biggest streamer in the world."

Ludwig copies xQc for an entire stream, featured video to premiere next week

Last night, Ludwig's stream had a different format and tone compared to his usual streams. Apart from a different setup, the YouTube Gaming streamer hopped between playing different games on Steam and reacting to various YouTube videos.

Even without hindsight, some viewers would likely say that the stream felt more reminiscient of an xQc stream. After ending his session, using the same outro as the Twitch streamer, Ludwig revealed that it was exactly what he was going for.

He said that he had someone talking to him through his headset, watching xQc's stream and relaying exactly what the Juicer was doing. When xQc played some surfing maps on Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Ludwig did the same.

He also played Steam games like Plate Up! and Super Bunny Man. Although he did not watch the same YouTube videos as xQc, he did browse his recommended videos for the same amount of time.

He also revealed that he was copying xQc as content for his next YouTube video, telling fans to expect it to be uploaded in about a week. He also noted that many viewers seemed to like the format, meaning xQc must be doing something right.

"It turns out it was some you guys' favorite stream, so maybe there's something to this xQc guy."

Ludwig also said he intended to run his "copy xQc stream" earlier in the day, but the Juicer was a no-show for the Among Us Sussy Sundays stream.

"Which is also why I had to start nine hours f****** late today. Because he bailed on Among Us and didn't show up for eight hours."

It will be interesting to see the new video when it is uploaded to YouTube, even if it is just a side-by-side comparison of both streams.

Fans react to Ludwig copying xQc's stream

Fans who watched the stream said that they enjoyed the format, with some joking that it would be their gateway into becoming an xQc fan.

Another viewer pointed out that he was lucky that the Twitch streamer didn't decide to do any gambling on that stream, as that would have been risky to copy.

The two streamers mentioned that they have a live show in Los Angeles planned later this week, so there will be even more crossover between the two in the near future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan