Watch: Millionaire YouTuber lights his $400,000 Ferrari F8 on fire while off-roading through a cornfield

Prominent YouTuber Cody "WhistlinDiesel" has garnered the internet's attention after he set fire to his Ferrari F8, valued at $400,000. For those unaware, WhistlinDiesel is a car and automotive enthusiast, boasting over 5.92 million subscribers. On August 19, 2023, the YouTuber uploaded a video titled, The Fastest Way to Lose Half a Million Dollars. My Ferrari is Gone, in which he went off-roading with the Italian supercar through a cornfield.

Things took a turn for the worse when one of the crew members alerted WhistlinDiesel, stating that the vehicle had caught fire. After getting out, the content creator discovered that the right rear brake was engulfed in flames, along with all the dry grass that had gotten stuck to it.

The Ferrari F8 wasn't the only thing that caught fire, as the YouTuber's rental car went up in flames as well. WhistlinDiesel and his crew contacted the fire department right away because of the situation.

As the two vehicles burned to the ground, WhistlinDiesel addressed his audience, saying:

"Wow! Okay. I just lost half a million dollars. Car is lost. But... I can't say it was going to happen anyway. It's okay, guys. We will recover from this someday."

"My Ferrari is literally a melted pile of metal right now" - YouTuber WhistlinDiesel responds to his Ferrari F8 getting engulfed after catching fire

After the firefighters responded to the situation and doused the flame, WhistlinDiesel claimed that he was not enraged. However, he was saddened by his shoes being incinerated alongside the $400,000 Ferrari.

The YouTuber said:

"I'm not mad about any of it. Really. Except my shoes were in there. But, like... honestly though, my Ferrari is literally a melted pile of metal right now. I was driving that and having fun. Like, an hour ago."

WhistlinDiesel also expressed his sentiments about the rental car getting completely destroyed, saying:

"Oh, man. That's our rental. I'm more mad about the rental car! So, that was (the Ferrari) $400,000. That (rental) was $40,000? At least five grand in the van. We just blew half a million dollars. They don't even know that's a Ferrari yet. Like, it looks like a dune buggy or something."

Cody went on to say that his Ferrari F8 catching fire wasn't planned for the video. He added:

"I cannot even emphasize how much of this was not planned. Even though I'm smiling right now. I'm smiling because I've got to go home and, like, replace that."

At the end of the 12-minute feature, WhistlinDiesel was seen in front of a Ferrari dealership, gazing at a brand-new F8. The YouTuber also hinted that there will be a follow-up to this story.