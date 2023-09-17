Watch: MrBeast rides in the world's first Ferrari, valued at $100,000,000

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" has taken the internet by storm once again after uploading a new video in which he drives a series of unique vehicles at various price points. The content creator teased the community on X (formerly Twitter) on September 17, 2023, expressing his surprise at driving a "flying car" and a "boat car."

MrBeast tweeted:

"I can't believe we got a flying car, a boat car, and a $100,000,000 car for our new video, lol."

Later that day, the Kansas native uploaded a 16-minute feature titled, $1 vs $100,000,000 Car! The video's show-stopper was the Ferrari 125 S, the first-ever Ferrari.

According to MrBeast, the historic vehicle is worth $100,000,000 and can only be driven on a particular bridge. Providing more details for this, the YouTuber said:

"This car is so historic and valuable that this museum representative is the only person on Earth allowed to drive it. It's only allowed to be driven on this bridge. We had cops completely close the roads and we even had street cleaners fill in every pothole and clean the entire street to ensure that nothing damages this $100,000,000 car."

Fans react as MrBeast showcases iconic cars, such as Koenigsegg Vader and McLaren F1, in his recent video

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy drove an array of unique vehicles, all priced differently. Among them was a Koenigsegg Vader, regarded as one of the fastest and most powerful supercars. The YouTuber described some of its most intriguing features, saying:

"Costing $10 million, this Koenigsegg Vader is the only one in existence. And, with literal crushed diamonds in the paint, the insurance companies would only let the owner drive it."

The 25-year-old also collaborated with American television host and a well-known car enthusiast, Jay Leno. He showcased the celebrity's McLaren F1, which is widely considered to be the most influential supercar.

Jay Leno explained why the British vehicle costs $20,000,000, stating:

"It's a V12 carbon fiber. It's extremely light and it was 241 miles an hour - which is still the fastest for a non-turbocharged, non-supercharged car. I'll show you something kind of cool. It's got three seats, as you can see. The car is about 2,300 pounds. Your most modern cars are 4,000 (pounds)."

As expected, MrBeast's video quickly went viral, garnering over 36 million views in just 14 hours. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Fans share their thoughts on the YouTuber's latest car video (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

MrBeast's channel now has over 183 million subscribers on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. He was also honored at this year's Streamy Awards, where he won the Creator of the Year award for the fourth time in a row.