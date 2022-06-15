"We’d love for The Callisto Protocol to be the start of a franchise": Striking Distance Studios has big plans for the upcoming horror title

The Callisto Protocol is set to be a major release at the end of 2022 and is the next major launch in the horror-survival genre. The inspiration it has received from Dead Space makes everything about this title quite interesting. Fans have been quite excited ever since the gameplay showcase was revealed, and it seems that developers Striking Distance Studios have some major plans for the game.

Based on the Summer Game Fest showcase, fans are clearly delighted about what's yet to come. The horror survival genre is one of the oldest in video game history and has seen plenty of iconic releases over the years. Dead Space has already claimed a dominant position with various interesting and captivating elements displayed across its three titles. A remake is already in development, and fans are even more excited about the news of The Callisto Protocol. Additionally, the development team has spoken to online magazine PCGamesN about their plans for the future.

According to developers, The Callisto Protocol being the start of a franchise would be ideal

The Callisto Protocol is set to appear by the end of 2022, but the developers' plans are quite clear. In an interview with PCGamesN, the Chief Creative Officer at Striking Distance Studios, Chris Stone was pretty clear with their plans moving forward.

"We'd love for The Callisto Protocol to be the start of a franchise."

Stone further emphasized the plans the developers have for the game and how they are working on its development. He added that the current focus is definitely on the upcoming game to make it as perfect as it can be.

"Just 100 percent focused on making The Callisto Protocol the best game it can be."

Stone explained how the upcoming horror game gradually expanded to become its own game altogether. He also emphasized that the upcoming title will have its own unique lore and characters to make it interesting for fans.

"As we worked on the story, it grew bigger and bigger until it became clear that it was its own thing."

With regards to comparisons of the new title to PUBG, Stone added that there would be some surprises for the fans.

"We love PUBG and will still have surprises for fans of the franchise."

JaePlayzGames🎮🙌🏽💯 @JaeGamez



Personally, I can’t wait til it drops at the end of the year. December 2nd can’t come soon enough, gonna put my preorder through soon 🏽



#TheCallistoProtocol So, who else is even more excited for The Callisto Protocol after seeing it at State of Play and Summer Game Fest??Personally, I can’t wait til it drops at the end of the year. December 2nd can’t come soon enough, gonna put my preorder through soon So, who else is even more excited for The Callisto Protocol after seeing it at State of Play and Summer Game Fest??Personally, I can’t wait til it drops at the end of the year. December 2nd can’t come soon enough, gonna put my preorder through soon 🎮🙌🏽💯#TheCallistoProtocol https://t.co/cUc93TgF6Z

So far, all glimpses of the game beinshowcased have received a positive response from the community. Clearly, many fans enjoy a fine balance between horror elements and action. Some have even given very positive reactions to the game's gore mechanics.

The upcoming title is already set to be pre-ordered on certain platforms, and fans will definitely be hoping for its success upon release.

