"We don't deserve Dota 2": Redditors react to patch 7.36

The release of Patch 7.36 in Dota 2 has stirred up a flurry of discussion within the community. The update, which introduced a slew of changes and adjustments for every hero, has prompted mixed reactions, as seen in a lively Reddit thread posted by u/amroo1405.

"We don't deserve Dota 2"

The main Reddit post that initiated the discussion

u/Amrooo1405 then proceeded to tell their story, thanking Valve and the developers of Dota 2 for their constant work on changing the game.

"Everyone is complaining ALL the f***in time, in game and IRL. And Valve keeps over-delivering."

That sentiment reached many players, who acknowledged the complexity and dedication toward keeping such a beloved yet demanding game running steadily years after launch. Qvez highlighted the daunting nature of the extensive patch notes, remarking that many fans have been overwhelmed by the amount of information.

Comment byu/amrooo1405 from discussion inDotA2

This perspective was shared by others who found the changes are a lot, but ultimately beneficial for the game’s evolution.

Some users, like dryiceboy, expressed their love for Dota 2 but lamented the lack of time to play it. Random_Student30 echoed this sentiment, mentioning how they only have time for Turbo games now. Kchuyamewtwo added,

"I like watching pro games. I hate playing it"

This highlighted a common trend where many enjoy the professional scene, but find the game itself too tedious and intimidating.

Dota 2 players highlight the increasing complexity of the game results in knowledge gap for returning players

Dota 2’s complexity was another point of contention. Cynicalspindle admitted they would still play but feel overwhelmed with the idea of relearning the game, pointing out the steep learning curve that comes with significant updates.

Players discuss the complex work and reasoning behind coding the new Facets and Innate abilities into the game together

Some players discussed the challenges the developers faced in delivering such a comprehensive patch. Rakan-Han speculated about the coding difficulties for the new Facets and Innate abilities. While andrezz2312 agreed, emphasizing the collaborations between different aspects of the update that justified a single comprehensive patch.

Some players talked about wishing to see the game do more to create more promotional opportunities

alanalan426 brought up an interesting point about the game's cultural footprint. They compared the game's visibility with other popular titles like League of Legends and Genshin Impact, suggesting that more promotional efforts could help attract and retain players.

"The game is great, but wish they did more promotion for the game, making it big IRL and culturally,"

They highlighted a desire for more real-life events and partnerships to strengthen the community's connection to the game.

What are Innates and Facets in the new Dota 2 patch 7.36?

The title introduces new game mechanics

Innates are special traits heroes have from the start of every game. Each hero has a unique Innate ability that stays with them throughout the match. Some of them give heroes special effects. For example, an Innate ability allows Dawnbreaker to show the entire map to her allies when the sun rises.

Facets allow players to shape their heroes in a way that enhances their contribution to the needs of any particular game or their own playstyle. Each hero has at least two Facets to choose from, and players may pick their preferred Facet during the strategy phase of a match. For example, Wraith King can choose between summoning skeletons or dealing bonus curse damage with his attacks.

Dota 2 Patch 7.36 has undoubtedly sparked a wide range of reactions within the community. While some players feel overwhelmed by the changes, others like the depth and commitment Valve continues to bring.

Players have also been finally introduced to the much-awaited Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud, adding more excitement to the patch notes.

As much as the title evolves, so does its community. It reflects the wide array of experiences that underline the undying passion for this iconic game.

