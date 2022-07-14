"We encourage you to be careful": Skate reboot developer warns players against downloading experimental build

Skate reboot is currently in development, and fans are excited to see what developer Full Circle has been up to. Unfortunately, there has been a major issue as one of the experimental builds has begun circulating online. It's unclear as to how this happened and when it was first noticed.

Full Circle recently made an announcement on the game's website advising players to refrain from playing the experimental build even if they manage to get their hands on it. According to them, the build is an unauthorized version of the game and could contain infected files.

Skate reboot developer asks players to avoid playing a recently leaked unauthorized version of the game

It's unclear how the experimental build made its way to the public. EA hasn't officially mentioned the reason yet.

Full Circle made an official announcement informing players that the leaked version was an early build dating back to September 2021. It wasn't meant to be used as a demo or playtested. The build was meant to be used purely for development purposes.

"While we understand you're excited to get into the game, we encourage you to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources (and remind you of the potential consequences of breaking EA's Terms of Service)."

cnc @museige ‍ skate 4 leak hit different skate 4 leak hit different😵‍💫 https://t.co/p4lVts9n9m

The developer also mentioned that players who were eager to try out the rebooted version of Skate could sign up for their insider playtesting program:

"The best way to get the chance to play is by signing up for Skate insider playtesting here as we continue to invite more and more players into the game throughout the year."

Hence, those interested in playing the game can register to become eligible for the playtest. There have been certain videos of the leaked build on social media that were quickly removed by EA. However, it will be interesting to see if there were any general impressions based on the experimental build.

The original Skate game was launched on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and mobile devices in 2007. Developed by EA Black Box, the game was met with great success, and players loved the skateboarding mechanics it featured. The success of the first game led to two sequels and a spin-off title. Fans have been excited since the franchise announced that it would get an encore.

It remains to be seen what changes will be made to the reboot. As always, readers are advised to wait for an official version of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far