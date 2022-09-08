"We can't even steal his wife": Tate Brothers roast Ethan Klein's wife, say she's "basic"

Andrew and Tristane Tate are in the headlines once again after deriding podcaster Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, by calling her "basic." The Tate brothers have been in an online tussle with The H3 Podcast's host after the latter tweeted out his opinions supporting the censorship of the self-proclaimed "Top G."

In response, the 35-year-old kickboxing champion even sent Ethan a cease and desist letter, demanding that the latter discontinue his speech. It appears that the brothers have taken it one step further by targeting Ethan's wife.

Speaking about whom, Tristan called her unattractive, saying:

"We can't even steal his wife."

The Tate brothers lash out at Ethan Klein for his choice in women

For context, Ethan Klein has criticized Andrew for his so-called "questionable" ideas. The latter was embargoed by most major social media platforms such as Meta's (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. Speaking about his ban, Ethan tweeted:

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions The good news: Andrew Tate was banned on TikTok.



The bad news: he’s gonna go back to human trafficking women in his webcam sex-slave dungeon. The good news: Andrew Tate was banned on TikTok.The bad news: he’s gonna go back to human trafficking women in his webcam sex-slave dungeon.

Although Andrew has been banned from most platforms, his podcast, "Tate Speech," is still available on select platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Taking to their own show, the two brothers shared their opinions on Ethan and his wife.

According to Tristan:

"His wife is always basic, I mean turbo basic. Oh my god, seriously?... You can't even steal that guy's wife because we can not be seen with a woman of that caliber in the compound."

Reacting to the description, Ethan exclaimed:

"That's the r*pe dungeon. Yes, that's what they call their dungeon"

He further added:

"You're trying so hard, dude. Really? You're just gonna pull it up and call her ugly? That's the dub? Come one dude."

The Kleins did not give a "triggered" response as they considered the words to be immature and derisive in nature.

Fans react to the drama

Fans have shared their opinions on the entire drama. The brothers have accumulated a lot of fans over the past few months. Regardless of the trolls, the majority of the comments appeared to be siding with the Tates. Here are some of the comments that were shared in the YouTube video's comment section:

Fans react to the drama (Image via YouTube/H3 Podcast Highlights)

The hosts of the H3 podcast are not the only ones with whom Andrew and Tristan have had beef against. Other influencers, such as KSI, xQc, HasanAbi, and Pokimane, have spoken against the "debatable" nature of the former kickboxer's ideals as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan