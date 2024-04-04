"We offered what he wanted" - KSI explains why Behzinga vs. Joe Weller boxing match got canceled

UK YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" joined the most recent episode of the "What's Good?" podcast to discuss the canceled boxing match between his fellow Sidemen member, Ethan "Behzinga" and YouTuber Joe Weller. Ethan and Joe exchanged some banter for a short while, teasing a potential showdown at JJ's Misfits Boxing event. However, unfortunately, the match never came to fruition.

Behzinga cited one of the reasons for the match falling through as Misfits Boxing not meeting his desired paycheck. However, JJ surprisingly contradicted this, claiming that he had indeed offered Behzinga the amount he had requested. He said:

"We (Misfits Boxing) offered what he (Behzinga) wanted."

KSI opens up on Behzinga's fight against Joe Weller being called off

The potential boxing match between Sidemen's Behzinga and Joe Weller was heavily discussed towards the end of 2023. However, the rumors gradually faded away as discussions between Ethan and Misfits Boxing, KSI's promotion, fell apart.

On December 29, 2023, Behzinga shared on his "Growing Paynes" podcast that he had turned down Misfits' offer because it didn't meet his expectations in terms of compensation:

"I have composure. I know my worth at the end of the day. If they want the big pay-per-view event that isn't JJ, I know my worth. I'm not gonna be a f**king fool about it."

Despite these claims, KSI appeared on Simon "Miniminter's" podcast to refute them. Speaking about Behzinga, he stated:

"I feel like, with boxing, we haven't really been able to see his (Behzinga's) true skills."

Miniminter responded:

"Who Ethan (Behzinga)? I think that's just purely because of the (Joe) Weller (situation). Like, if Weller signed it (the contract), he would just be boxing now. But he doesn't have a fight, does he?"

Andrew "Randolph," the co-host of the podcast, too chimed in, stating that Behzinga had the right to refuse the offer. However, JJ made a surprising revelation, stating:

"I think we offered what he (Behzinga) wanted and then, it still broke down. He's just a little pu**y (jocularly). Ethan's a pu**y."

During his appearance on the "What's Good?" podcast, KSI didn't solely focus on Behzinga. He also made a controversial statement about Kick streamer Adin Ross, implying a threat to "slap" him following their online altercation.