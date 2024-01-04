"We are okay": Swedish streamer RelicKris, who was left "bankrupt" in Japan, gives update about his financial situation

Swedish Twitch streamer RelicKris recently took to X to post an update about his financial crisis while traveling in Japan. During a broadcast on December 27, 2023, the content creator revealed that he was bankrupt after a viewer did a chargeback on a donation they had sent. On January 2, 2023, he updated fans about the situation and said his PayPal account was no longer negative.

RelicKris said some people had helped him with his financial situation and that he has now some funds available in his bank account to enable him to create some content in Japan. However, he claimed he no longer has enough funding to continue his three-month trip as planned.

The streamer said:

"We have had a few people help out. I been able to get my PayPal account back to zero, from what it was at minus -500$. And I do have some funding in my card to get around Japan & still do some content. We don't have the funding to continue the full 3-month trip atm, but we are okay."

"I got good people": RelicKris claims he got a place to stay during his financial crisis in Japan

RelicKris acknowledged his bankruptcy and revealed that someone had helped him find a place to stay in Japan. He explained that he had set a goal for a three-month trip in Asia, for which he received donations from the community, including the person who later sent a chargeback.

The content creator said:

"I am fine for the moment, I got good people who have given me a place to stay in japan. Basically had a dono goal for a 3 month Asia trip. The community and one generous person donated to complete the goal. After some months we got a chargeback leaving us in the minus."

Many X users discussed the chargeback and bankruptcy claim under the viral post. Here's what some of them said:

RelicKris is a Twitch streamer with around 15.7k followers. He mostly streams IRL content and travel vlogs.