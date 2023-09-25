"We didn't play up to our standards": jks on series win against Complexity and expectations for CS:GO ESL Pro League S18 playoffs [Exclusive]

G2 Esports has enjoyed a strong start to their CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18 campaign so far. The team went undefeated in Group D and secured one of the four quarterfinal spots available in the playoff stage. The IEM Cologne 2023 champions are coming in strong and will be looking to take home another big trophy.

One of the most consistent pieces on this roster has been Justin "jks" Savage. He has been a pivotal piece to the team's success over the course of 2023, thanks to solid anchor plays and multiple high-profile clutches.

jks talks about G2 Esports' performance at CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18, the team's map veto, and his individual form

In an interview with N Siddarth from Sportskeeda Esports ahead of the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18 playoffs, jks reflected on the team's performance at the event, his thoughts on potential opponents in the quarterfinals, and their strengths in the current map pool. The Australian also shared thoughts on his individual gameplay.

Expand Tweet

Q: How has the team's atmosphere been after reaching the quarterfinals undefeated?

jks: It's been really good. I think we had some tricky games to start off with, but I think the atmosphere has been really good, and we are just improving over the event. We are just looking at the positives throughout the event and nothing too negative.

Q: There has been a theme in the three series' that G2 won at this event where the performances have fluctuated from map to map. Why has there been inconsistency despite managing to finish on top each time?

jks: I don't think it's too much of being inconsistent as a team, and it's more on the maps that we play, such as Anubis. We also didn't play up to our standards on the T-side of Inferno against Complexity yesterday but managed to bring it back on the CT-side anyway. We are looking to figure out what went wrong on Anubis in both games that we played so far because it has been a problem for us. I don't think it's that bad of an issue, as it is just one map.

Expand Tweet

Q: Inferno has been your pick in the map veto at the tournament. However, the team has also showcased dominant gameplay on Ancient. Is there any reason you continue to prioritize Inferno over Ancient?

jks: Inferno is still a really good map for us. It's just that we need to make a couple of changes on how we play as teams have figured out some stuff that we do and also because we didn't play our normal game yesterday.

So, I don't think it's a bad pick for us or anything like that. We need to look at certain stuff and fix it so that it can be our best map again. I think we have a lot of strong maps, but Inferno is one that we prefer to play.

Q: So, would you say Inferno is more of the comfort pick for the entire team?

jks: We do have a few comfort picks, but I think we've had a lot of wins on Inferno that everyone is pretty satisfied with, and it feels normal for us, in a way. Even if Inferno wouldn't come up in the map pool, we would be fine.

Q: Your potential opponents in the quarterfinals are FaZe Clan, MOUZ, and FURIA. Who do you think is most likely going to face G2?

jks: I think FaZe is probably the most likely. MOUZ and FURIA are also very strong teams, but I think if you look at all three on paper, you would probably say FaZe. I think MOUZ has a really good chance of upsetting FaZe as well, so I am not too sure. I think most people would probably say FaZe, but we have to see how the games go. I reckon all three teams will be hard to play against.

Expand Tweet

Q: How happy have you been with your individual performance at the event so far?

jks: It can always be better, but I think I have been doing okay. I won a couple of important rounds that we needed to secure the half or the game. I feel like I have had a decent amount of impact here and there, but I always think it can be better.

As long as I am in a good mood and happy with the way that we have been playing, I will always play pretty decently. I will make sure to be in form over the next couple of days, as right now, it has been average. However, hopefully all the work I have been putting in will pay off soon, and it will get better.

Q: Any final words you would like to say to the fans supporting G2 and you?

jks: I appreciate all the fans supporting us as a team. I think we've had a pretty good year so far, and hopefully, we can keep it up towards the end of the year. Of course, it is a bit rocky and up-and-down at times, but we always manage to pull it back. I hope we get to see a lot of people in IEM Sydney as well.