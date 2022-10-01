“We are not the Raecist, okay?”: Valkyrae clarifies her community is not “Raecist” 

During the September 30 broadcast, streaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" clarified that she and her fanbase are not "Raecist" as it is "triggering" for a lot of fans out there.

For context, during her August 7 stream, Valkyrae came up with a nickname for her dedicated fanbase after seven long years, much to the delight of her viewers. Although it was cherished by the majority of her fans, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" took it upon himself to give her community a new nickname and came up with a rather interesting one: "Raecist."

Valkyrae instantly rejected the name as it could create chaos among the community and also because "it is stupid." Blatantly against the name offered by Hasan, Rae said:

"We are not the Raecists, okay?"

Valkyrae rejects community nickname given by Twitch star HasanAbi during livestream

Giving nicknames or just naming a fan community is a hot trend among prominent streamers and creators. From PewDiePie's Bro Army to Disguised Toast's Toasters, the majority of popular personalities have a special, unique name for their audience.

Following the trend, Valkyrae came up with a name for her community, "Raebies." However, when Hasan suggested her fandom be called "Raecist," she was against the idea and said:

"Speaking of community, we are not the Raecist, okay? I saw the community tab, the Rae community tab on Twitter. I can see everyone is discussing, 'What are we called?' We are not the Raecist. We cannot be the Raecist. That is triggering for many people. It is stupid, we cannot do that, okay?"

Further pointing out that HasanAbi's community keeps "promoting" inappropriate names, making the situation even worse for her. she said:

"We are not the Raecist. No, no, we cannot... and it's worse because Hasan's community keeps promoting it like that. It's his fault, its literally... I am gonna tell him. Stop calling us the Raecist because people are taking it seriously."

Subsequently, her livestream chat was flooded with different suggestions for potential nicknames, with "Raebies" being the most in demand. She further said:

"Guys, stop it. We are the Raebies? No stop, stop. I think we'll just be the Rocks, okay? How about the Pebbles? Can we just be the Pebbles? Just little Pebbles. Okay, you guys are trolling. We are not the Raepublicians. Are you joking me?"

Fans suggest new names for Valkyrae's community

The relevant livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, with many commenters coming up with their own nicknames for Valkyrae's community.

From "RaeFLCTRS" to "Raevolutionaries," the comment section on YouTube was flooded with some hilarious yet innovative nickname ideas for Rae to choose from. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans suggests names for Valkyrae's community (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most popular and beloved female content creators in the streaming landscape, boasting over 3.7 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel. From supporting her when she became the brand ambassador for GymShark to bagging the Content Creator of the Year 2020 award, Rae's community has always stood strong.

