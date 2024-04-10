"We're doing TTS and everything" - Adin Ross announces Kick stream with P Diddy's son

Kick streamer Adin Ross has announced yet another major collaboration on his account. During his latest stream, he announced that tomorrow (April 11), he will be hosting a livestream with popular rapper P Diddy's son. He was probably referring to Christian “King” Combs (26), the youngest son of Diddy, who is also a rapper.

Adin shared the news with enthusiasm, mentioning that he'll even enable TTS (text-to-speech) for the collaboration. He remarked:

"We're doing TTS and everything."

"I'm excited" - Adin Ross announces collaboration with P Diddy's son

Adin Ross is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with big names in the rap scene. Over the past few months, he has already collaborated with several notable rappers, including 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

Diddy's son, King Combs, seems to be the newest addition to the extensive roster of rappers Adin has collaborated with. The streamer couldn't contain his excitement when announcing the news, expressing:

"Tomorrow, we have Diddy's son coming on stream. I'm excited bro... chat, we're doing TTS and everything. You guys better be ready... I'm gonna have TTS do all the work."

Despite the collaboration, it's worth noting that both Diddy and his son King Combs are currently embroiled in controversy. They were both named in a lawsuit alleging that King Combs had allegedly sexually assaulted someone.

What are the allegations against P Diddy and his son?

According to reports, P Diddy's son, King Combs, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was working on a luxury yacht leased by the Combs family for a 2022 winter trip in St Martin. Reports suggest that King Combs had forced the alleged victim to consume alcohol suggested to have been spiked.

There have been other lawsuits against P Diddy. Reportedly, he was accused of assaulting four women and a man between 1990 and 2023.

Despite these serious allegations, Adin Ross appeared unfazed, not commenting on the situation. It will be interesting to watch his interaction with P Diddy's son tomorrow.

Adin Ross himself has been involved in several controversies over the years. Recently, he revealed that one of the fighters in his boxing events may have suffered a concussion, and the Florida Boxing Association has also issued a warning in response.