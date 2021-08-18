"We want BGMI Lite": PUBG Mobile Lite players plead with Krafton to release new version next

After the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released today, thousands of mobile Battle Royale enthusiasts appealed to Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans were shocked when both the applications were named on the list of banned applications last September. However, with the unveiling of Battlegrounds Mobile India in May, the PUBG Mobile community in the country breathed a sigh of relief.

Fans then saw the release of the Android version in July, while Krafton launched the iOS version on 18 August, i.e., today.

PUBG Mobile Lite players request Krafton to release BGMI Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite players are requesting for a lite version

PUBG Mobile has a streamlined counterpart, PUBG Mobile Lite, released a year after the original, primarily to cater to players who did not have a high-specs device. The toned-down variant has built up a large community worldwide, including India, thanks to the minimal requirements to run it.

Since the first announcement of BGMI, PUBG Mobile Lite fans in the nation have been pleading with the developers on various platforms to release a toned-down version.

The introduction of the iOS iteration has generated a fresh bustle within the PUBG Mobile Lite community, who have now asked Krafton to release a lite version.

Here are some tweets:

IOS spam krne se ios me bgmi Aa gya

Kya BGMi Lite Spam Krne Se BGMi Lite Ayega..??🤔#bgmilite #wewantbgmilite #bgmi — Praveen Chaudhary (@GoDPraveenYT) August 18, 2021

#bgmi we want pur bgmi lite because we have low and device. — Ankit (@Ankit24596474) August 18, 2021

@RealMaxtern BGMI Lite kab ayega 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Eisan Bhai (@BhaiEisan) August 18, 2021

NOW ONE THING........ WE WANT BGMI LITE 😭😭😭😭😭 — I am raj (@Parvez12312) August 18, 2021

We want #BGMILITE — Vikash tanwar INC (@Vikash35950622) August 18, 2021

#WEWANTBGMILITE

Now all thing is set now please launch BGMI LITE — #WEWANTBGMILITE (@KumarAd90078718) August 18, 2021

We want BGMI lite — Harshit Chaudhary (@Harshit58412240) August 17, 2021

@battlegroundpub

BATTLEGROUND MOBILE INDIA

we want BGMI LITE.

most of the people's are also Playing pubg lite.

many of the players purchase more bc in pubg lite.#we want BGMI LITE

so please reply to my request. — ᴇʟɪᴛᴇ ɢᴀᴍɪɴɢ ʙᴏy (@IYK01028388) August 18, 2021

Krafton hasn't announced the availability of BGMI Lite, and players should not get their hopes up. Unlike PUBG Mobile, which has numerous versions worldwide, PUBG Mobile Lite only has a single variant published by Tencent globally.

The support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India which states the following requirements

Moreover, BGMI also has minimum requirements that are just slightly higher than PUBG Mobile Lite. As per the official website, players only need:

Version – Android 4.3 or High

GPU – Adreno (TM) 306 or High

RAM – Min 1.5 GB RAM

Furthermore, Ketan "K18" Patel, a famous BGMI caster, in one of his recent videos, was heard saying:

"Players need to stop expecting the BGMI Lite version as it is not coming any time soon."





