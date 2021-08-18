"We want BGMI Lite": PUBG Mobile Lite players plead with Krafton to release new version next

After the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released today, thousands of mobile Battle Royale enthusiasts appealed to Krafton to release BGMI Lite.
Indian PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans were shocked when both the applications were named on the list of banned applications last September. However, with the unveiling of Battlegrounds Mobile India in May, the PUBG Mobile community in the country breathed a sigh of relief.
Fans then saw the release of the Android version in July, while Krafton launched the iOS version on 18 August, i.e., today.
PUBG Mobile Lite players request Krafton to release BGMI Lite
PUBG Mobile has a streamlined counterpart, PUBG Mobile Lite, released a year after the original, primarily to cater to players who did not have a high-specs device. The toned-down variant has built up a large community worldwide, including India, thanks to the minimal requirements to run it.
Since the first announcement of BGMI, PUBG Mobile Lite fans in the nation have been pleading with the developers on various platforms to release a toned-down version.
The introduction of the iOS iteration has generated a fresh bustle within the PUBG Mobile Lite community, who have now asked Krafton to release a lite version.
Here are some tweets:
Krafton hasn't announced the availability of BGMI Lite, and players should not get their hopes up. Unlike PUBG Mobile, which has numerous versions worldwide, PUBG Mobile Lite only has a single variant published by Tencent globally.
Moreover, BGMI also has minimum requirements that are just slightly higher than PUBG Mobile Lite. As per the official website, players only need:
- Version – Android 4.3 or High
- GPU – Adreno (TM) 306 or High
- RAM – Min 1.5 GB RAM
Furthermore, Ketan "K18" Patel, a famous BGMI caster, in one of his recent videos, was heard saying:
"Players need to stop expecting the BGMI Lite version as it is not coming any time soon."
Readers can watch the video below:
(Timestamp: 7 minutes 47 seconds to 8 minutes)