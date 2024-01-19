"We will exercise greater caution" - Samsung apologizes to Valkyrae after blocking her on Twitter

YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has finally received an apology from Samsung. For those not in the loop, the South Korean company mistakenly tagged her in a photo of a random stranger (thinking the lady was the streamer), and rather oddly, when this was brought to their attention, they chose to block Rachell on X.com (formerly Twitter).

The Samsung social media team has acknowledged their error and publicly apologized on X to Valkyrae. They expressed regret for initially misidentifying a stranger as her and subsequently blocking her. They wrote:

"Hello. We sincerely apologize for the mistakes we made during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. We would never block you on purpose. We will exercise greater caution to make sure these mistakes don't happen again."

Samsung posts its apology following the mistaken identity (Image via X/@Samsung)

"What an over-the-top apology" - Fans react as Samsung reaches out to Valkyrae

In terms of mistaken identity, Samsung made one of the most notable errors possible. The company's social media team wrongly believed that a random woman was Valkyrae. The photo in question was, in fact, captured during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, at the SAP Center.

Adding to the eyebrow-raising nature of the situation was the decision to block her, perhaps under the assumption that she was trolling. The exact reason for this action wasn't clear.

The entire situation, though unprofessional on Samsung's part, ended up being surprisingly comical. Naturally, their apology attracted a barrage of comments, with some users taking the opportunity to playfully troll the company for their apparent lack of awareness. One user wrote:

"What an over-the-top apology. Just make a funny commercial out of it and move on."

Fans react to Samsung's apology tweet to the streamer (Image via X/@Samsung)

Some users suggested featuring the streamer in an advertisement, while others speculated that the individual responsible for the mistake likely panicked and hastily decided to block her. Here are some of these reactions:

Fans give their opinions on the situation (Image via X/@Samsung)

Valkyrae isn't the only content creator with whom Samsung has collaborated. On a different note, the company also partnered with fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast." In fact, MrBeast showcased one of Samsung's latest models in one of his videos.