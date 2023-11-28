What actually happened between Sodapoppin and Asmongold? WoW Classic Hardcore streamer drama explained

Chance “Sodapoppin” and Zack “Asmongold” recently came to verbal blows in WoW Classic Hardcore. With the OTK guild “OnlyFangs” getting set to stream some raid content in World of Warcraft's Hardcore game mode, decisions and statements have caused a rift between the two content creators. Whether that rift is purely for content, or there is bad blood between the two members of OTK, remains to be seen.

However, we do know what appears to have to caused the drama between Sodapoppin and Asmongold within the confines of WoW Classic Hardcore. Unfortunately, Chance had a very hard line reaction towards react streams, and his colleague didn’t appear to take it well.

What took place between Sodapoppin and Asmongold during WoW Classic Hardcore streams

Asmongold learned that he wouldn’t be reacting to the upcoming OTK WoW Classic Hardcore raid, led by Sodapoppin and the OnlyFangs guild. Chance stated that he likes Zack a great deal, but since he did nothing to contribute to OnlyFangs’ success, he wouldn’t be allowed to react to the stream. This also included xQc:

"I'm actually going to, like... no one is allowed to react to our raid. No one is allowed to! All these f**king - I feel like all these streamers are (like), 'Oh, I'm not going to participate, I'll just react to it, and I'll get the f**king views without actually playing in the guild.' No! I'm actually forbidding anyone from reacting to the f**king raid!"

It seems that Asmongold didn't like that he wasn’t going to be allowed to react to the WoW Classic Hardcore raid with OTK, agreeing that he didn’t go to the guild meeting, or things like that. However, he also pointed out that he wasn’t invited:

"I mean, to be fair, I had a sponsored stream - the one that I was going to go to. But, you know, I also didn't get invited. But, you know, it is what it is. I mean, again, I'll talk to them about it. Whatever."

After this, Zack reacted to the news of him not being allowed to react to the stream. He pointed out that Mizkif making him promise to react to the OTK Raid stream, and then in the YouTube video, pulled up that specific moment in a Mizkif stream.

Asmongold was under the impression he was going to be raiding with them, due to his talk with Mizkif. However, he had to find out he wasn’t participating via clips from Sodapoppin’s stream instead of in person, or via Discord.

Chance’s perspective is one that makes sense; he wants people who participated in the growth of the guild to take part, and doesn’t want react streams going up for that reason. However, Zack was already promised a spot, despite having his own guild.

At this time, the issue hasn’t been resolved, with many waiting to see if Sodapoppin walks the order back and lets Asmongold take part.