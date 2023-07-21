What did Alex Stein do? YouTuber removed from Misfits Boxing after throwing hot dogs at Mo Deen

During the press conference ahead of their Misfits Boxing match, YouTuber Alex Stein, representing The Happy Punch Promo (a boxing agency owned by YouTuber Keemstar), was seen dumping hot dogs at Muslim TikToker Mo Deen. Initially, the hot dogs appeared to have been made with pork meat, a gesture that would have been viewed as highly disrespectful. However, they were later revealed to be "turkey dogs."

Nonetheless, the joke was deemed inappropriate by many, and Misfits Boxing issued an official statement on their Twitter account announcing the expulsion of Alex Stein from the upcoming boxing event.

Misfits Boxing @MisfitsBoxing Following todays actions at the Happy Punch press conference, Alex Stein has been removed from the card.

Mo Deen wants his fight with YouTuber Alex Stein to go through

YouTuber Alex Stein faced a significant amount of online criticism after he made a jocular remark suggesting that he was throwing pork at TikToker Mo Deen during the press conference. Naturally, many attendees were shocked by the statement, and online critics expressed strong opinions about the gesture.

Later, Keemstar confirmed on his official Twitter account that the hot dogs, which were initially thought to have been made out of pork meat, were, in fact, made from turkey. Here's what he posted:

Despite the brawl between the two boxers, Mo Deen took to his social media handle to request that the fight take place as planned. He said:

"I'm feeling heartbroken because my fight is getting canceled because of someone else's action and I'm not getting the chance to smash the guy's face in. Look, they found out it's not pork but it was some mix chicken whatever, so that's calm."

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99



pic.twitter.com/gvZ1LDeZlN My own opponent still wants to fight but unfortunately canceling me is more important than the actual boxing match. Mo deserves the chance to knock me out but they officially squashed that chance for him.

Alex Stein has personally come forward and spoken about the decision, stating that he believes he was unfairly "canceled" for the incident. He wrote on Twitter:

"This will go down in history as one of the most legendary press conferences to ever happen in boxing. I got canceled for turkey dogs! LOL"

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99



I got canceled for turkey dogs!



LOL



pic.twitter.com/tdH2eOWCvR This will go down in history as one of the most legendary press conference’s to ever happen in boxingI got canceled for turkey dogs!LOL

Stein also attempted to point out the inconsistency in Misfit's decisions by posting about a past bout in a Misfits Boxing event involving Greg Hardy, who had been allegedly involved in domestic violence. He wrote:

"Domestic Violence is okay with @MF_DAZNXSeries & @MisfitsBoxing but turkey dogs are over the line?"

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99



Greg Hardy literally went to jail for abusing a woman and he still fought



Make it make sense please… Domestic Violence is okay with @MF_DAZNXSeries & @MisfitsBoxing but turkey dogs are over the line?Greg Hardy literally went to jail for abusing a woman and he still foughtMake it make sense please… pic.twitter.com/bKmXDLygbC

What did fans say?

While some fans agreed with Misfits' decision to cancel the fight, others were critical and expressed the opinion that the fight should carry on as planned. Here are some notable reactions:

Brendan Mosley @BoxingBoosted @MisfitsBoxing This is what should happen. What he did was uncalled for. Hopefully MoDeen still has a fight

Zuwu @0xZuwu @MisfitsBoxing This was one of the first boxing events I cared to watch because of @alexstein99 and now y'all are kicking him off the card?



Weak move

TooLateBlue @TooLateBlue @MisfitsBoxing After all they've done to each other this week turkey dogs was too far?



Weak.

FACTS OVER FEELINGS @MILES_GROWCOTT @MisfitsBoxing Should still pay mo deen it's not really fair on him to lose out on a payday

Whether Mo Deen will get a replacement fighter for the match remains uncertain. The Misfits Boxing: X Series 008 is set to take place at 8 pm (Eastern Time) on Saturday, July 22, 2023.